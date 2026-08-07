With Gay suffering injury, England sweat on opener for first Test against Pakistan

London, Aug 7 (IANS) With just 12 days to go for the first Test against Pakistan at Leeds, England are sweating over opening batter Eimilo Gay, who retired hurt with a right shoulder injury while playing for Durham, according to a news report.v

It's a big headache for the hosts, as Gay has broken into the England XI this summer, replacing opener Zak Crawley for the New Zealand series, and is considered a big long-term option.

However, Gay was forced to retire hurt during a One-Day Cup match against Middlesex at Chester-le-Street. The left-handed batter initially felt discomfort in his right shoulder in the sixth over before hurting it further at the start of the seventh when striking a crisp straight drive off Toby Roland-Jones, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo.

Gay was immediately attended to by a member of Durham's medical team and was soon escorted off the field on 9 from 17 balls. The report said that a Durham spokesperson confirmed that Gay will take no further part in the match and will undergo a scan over the weekend to establish the extent of the damage.

Gay is the in-form batter, having registered two half-centuries in the 2-1 defeat to New Zealand, and is a key player in the new-look 16-man squad to face Pakistan, starting at Headingley on August 19, because of the absence of Jacob Bethell, who has been ruled out of the series with a right knee injury.

It's a new-look 16-player squad for England following Ben Stokes' international retirement. With Jordan Cox and Dan Lawrence picked to bat at Nos. 3 and 6 respectively, Gay is a vital cog at the top

The England selection committee will be looking out for a cover if Gay's injury is found to be serious.

According to the report, there are no clear options in the current squad to open alongside Ben Duckett. Ollie Pope is the only spare batter in the squad, while Dan Lawrence's previous stint in 2024 ended with three Tests as an opener against Sri Lanka when Crawley was ruled out with a broken finger.

The possible options they might continue with will include Gay's Durham team-mate Ben McKinney and Glamorgan's Asa Tribe.

Somerset's James Rew made his debut in the second Test against New Zealand but has opened just once in his career earlier this summer, and could also be considered.

--IANS

bsk/