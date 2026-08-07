Elvish Yadav reveals what led to shift in perception about him being a bad boy to everyone’s favourite

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Actor and content creator Elvish Yadav, who can be seen in the 5th season of the streaming reality show ‘Playground’, has shared what has led to the shift in the people’s perception about him.

Elvish spoke with IANS along with Tejasswi Prakash, and Aarush Bhola during the promotions of the show at a 5-star property in the city.

He shared that people earlier had misconceptions about his personality. He shared that a chain of misunderstandings led to the creation of a certain bad boy image of him in people’s minds. However, he is glad that it is now behind him.

He told IANS, “It was because of misunderstandings. In life, I have been always like this. People used to make fun of me in between. So that experience has taught me that this is how it is. That's how people are looking at me”.

Tejasswi chimed in as she pulled his leg, saying the shift in perception is because of friends like her.

She said, “Your friends have changed”.

To which he responded, “Yes, my friends have changed”, Tejasswi again interjected saying, “They have put some good things in his minds. And he has started doing good things”.

Replying in a sassy vein, Elvish said, “Thank you Teja. She's right. Since she came into my life, my life has changed. Earlier, people used to think I'm such a useless person. Now staying with her, they say I'm really useless. So this change has come in my life”.

Talking about ‘Playground’, the show blends gaming, entertainment, competition and influencer culture into a single format. It is designed around a virtual playground, and brings together young creators, gamers and internet personalities who compete in a variety of challenges while navigating rivalries, friendships and team dynamics.

‘Playground’ season 5 is available to stream on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

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