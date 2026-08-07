Indian Envoy meets Malta foreign minister, deepens cooperation

Valletta, Aug 7 (IANS) Rachita Bhandari, High Commissioner of India to Malta, called on Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of Malta Chris Fearne, deepening cooperation between the two countries, the Indian High Commission in Malta stated on Friday.

“High Commissioner Rachita Bhandari called on the Hon’ble Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of Malta, Chris Fearne, recently. The meeting provided an opportunity for strengthening and deepening cooperation between India and Malta across various domains,” the High Commission wrote on X.

The High Commissioner said the occasion set new horizons for India and Malta and thanked the Minister.

She noted on X that it was “an absolute honour and a pleasure to call on Chris Fearne, Hon’ble Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of Malta. So gracious in his welcome, so generous with his time. Thank you, Hon’ble Minister Chris Fearne. An occasion to set new horizons for India and Malta.”

In March, India and Malta held the fourth round of Foreign Office Consultations in Valletta and reviewed bilateral ties. The two nations agreed to take forward cooperation in sectors such as Information and Communications Technology, healthcare, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals and education.

During the meeting, India and Malta discussed ways to deepen economic and commercial relations, particularly in the light of the recently concluded India–European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA), according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Officials of the two nations spoke about regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to continue their cooperation in the multilateral domain.

“In the consultations, both sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction at the steady progress in India–Malta ties, marked by the milestone of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2025,” noted the MEA.

“They welcomed the recent upswing in bilateral engagements marked by high‑level visits. The discussions focused on areas of cooperation such as trade and investments, tourism, technology and innovation, maritime sector and cooperation in educational and cultural fields,” it added.

Secretary (West), MEA, Sibi George and Christopher Cutajar, Permanent Secretary, Malta’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, co‑chaired the meeting.

--IANS

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