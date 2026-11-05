India, Guatemala discuss strengthening cooperation, promoting economic ties

Guatemala City, Nov 5 (IANS) India and Guatemala have discussed opportunities to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and promote economic and commercial ties.

The discussions were held during a meeting between India's Ambassador to Guatemala, Raj Kumar Singh and Guatemala's Congresswoman Ivana Bonilla. The discussions also included plans to organise Buyer-Seller Meetings (BSMs) in key sectors such as textiles, construction materials, waste management, two-wheelers, and CCTV systems.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Guatemala stated, "H.E. Raj Kumar Singh, Ambassador of India to Guatemala, met with Congresswoman Ivana Bonilla to discuss opportunities to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and promote economic and commercial ties between India and Guatemala."

"Discussions included plans to organise Buyer-Seller Meetings (BSMs) in key sectors such as textiles, construction materials, waste management, two-wheelers, and CCTV systems. These initiatives aim to connect businesses from both countries, encourage trade and investment, explore new commercial partnerships, and expand opportunities for collaboration across various industries," it added.

Last month, Raj Kumar Singh met Guatemala's Ambassador to India Omar Lisandro Castaneda Solares, with discussions held on issues of mutual importance.

"H.E. Shri Raj Kumar Singh, Ambassador of India to Guatemala, met H.E. Omar Lisandro Castañeda Solares, Ambassador of Guatemala to India, at the Embassy Residence. Both discussed bilateral issues of mutual importance, reaffirming the spirit of friendship and cooperation between India and Guatemala," the Indian Embassy in Guatemala posted on X.

On September 15, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar extended wishes to his Guatemalan counterpart Carlos Ramiro Martinez and the people of the country on their Independence Day and expressed commitment to deepen ties.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Felicitations to FM Carlos Ramiro Martinez, the Government and people of Guatemala on their Independence Day. Committed to further deepening our bilateral ties."

India and Guatemala share cordial and friendly relations, with diplomatic ties established in 1972. Both nations celebrated the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties in 2022. To commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, the Indian Mission organised more than 50 cultural and commercial events in Guatemala.

--IANS

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