Dhaka, Nov 19 (IANS) Former Bangladesh education minister and senior Awami League leader Nurul Islam Nahid was arrested on Thursday in connection with murder cases linked to the July 2024 protests, local media reported.

Uttara West Police Station Officer-in-Charge Khalid Mansur confirmed the arrest, saying Nahid was taken into custody during a raid at his residence in Dhaka's Uttara, where he lived with his family.

"There are multiple cases against him for murder during the anti-discrimination student movement. The legal issues against him are being examined and sorted out," Bangladeshi Bengali daily Prothom Alo quoted the police official as saying.

Nahid, a former lawmaker from the Sylhet-6 constituency, is a member of Awami League's advisory council.

He also served as Bangladesh's education minister for 10 years after the former Awami League government came to power following the 2008 parliamentary elections.

His arrest came a day after former minister, freedom fighter and a retired military officer, Nazrul Islam Hiru, was arrested by the Special Response Battalion (SRB) in Dhaka in connection with several cases registered against him after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in August 2024.

The SRB's Law and Mass Media Wing confirmed his arrest, stating that he was taken into custody from the Baridhara DOHS area in the capital late Tuesday night and subsequently handed over to the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Wednesday.

Confirming the development, DB chief and Additional Police Commissioner Shafiqul Islam said that Hiru was in their custody.

Several cases were registered against Hiru over allegations of sabotage and violence, Bangladeshi media outlet bdnews24 reported.

Hiru, also a retired Lieutenant Colonel, served as President of the Awami League in Narsingdi district. He represented the Narsingdi-1 constituency in Parliament for four consecutive terms from 2009 to 2024.

He also served as State Minister for Water Resources from 2014 to 2018 during the tenure of former Prime Minister Hasina.

The latest arrest comes against the backdrop of an escalating crackdown on Awami League leaders and activists that began during the period of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government and has persisted under the now-ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

--IANS

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