Chandigarh, Nov 19 (IANS) A major disaster was averted on Thursday on the Patiala-Sangrur-Bathinda National Highway in Punjab after a Bailey-type steel bridge over the Bhakra Canal near Passiana village collapsed while two trucks were crossing it.

The sudden collapse left both heavy vehicles trapped in the damaged portion of the bridge, with one of the trucks catching fire, triggering panic in the area.

The drivers of both trucks were rescued and shifted to a hospital. They reportedly sustained minor injuries. No loss of life was reported.

According to preliminary information, the incident took place around 6 a.m. when the two trucks were passing over the bridge.

A section of the structure suddenly gave way, leaving the vehicles stranded in the collapsed portion.

Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control.

Teams from the police, district administration and emergency services also reached the site and launched rescue and safety operations.

Water from the Bhakra Canal reportedly started overflowing onto the damaged portion of the bridge following the collapse.

Traffic movement on the affected stretch was immediately disrupted, with authorities diverting vehicles to the other side and the service road to prevent further mishaps.

Barricades, warning signs and road safety personnel were deployed to regulate traffic and keep commuters away from the damaged structure.

The incident has raised serious questions about the structural safety, maintenance and load-bearing capacity of the bridge, which was constructed around 2016.

Preliminary reports have suggested that the trucks may have been carrying excessive loads, but officials have yet to establish the exact cause of the collapse.

A detailed technical assessment is expected to ascertain whether overloading, structural weakness or other factors contributed to the failure, a state government official said.

The collapse has also brought the condition and safety of the infrastructure on this important highway corridor under scrutiny.

The route serves as a significant link between Patiala, Sangrur and Bathinda and witnesses considerable movement of commercial and passenger vehicles.

Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution, follow traffic diversions and avoid approaching the damaged bridge until further instructions.

--IANS

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