India beat world champions Germany 3-1 in FIH Pro League

Rotterdam, June 18 (IANS) The Indian men’s hockey team produced a solid performance to defeat world champions Germany 3-1 in their second match of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 Rotterdam leg.

Goals from Mandeep Singh (7’), Shilanand Lakra (13’) and Nilakanta Sharma (35’) led India's impressive win, which also highlighted the team's strong defensive structure.

Midfielder Hardik Singh was named 'Player of the Match' for his excellent display in shepherding play from the midfield, while Manpreet Singh went on to break Dilip Tirkey's record of 412 caps to become the most capped Indian player in history.

With 413 international appearances, Manpreet now sits fifth on the all-time list of men’s international caps, behind Belgium’s John-John Dohmen (481), the Netherlands' Teun de Nooijer (453), Australia’s Eddie Ockenden (451), and Great Britain’s Barry Middleton (432).

India started the match well by controlling possession, which build early pressure. It paid off in the 7th minute when Mandeep scored with a sharp turn in front of goal to give India a 1-0 lead. Just before the end of the first quarter, Lakra beat German goalkeeper Alexander Stadler with a fine strike to make it 2-0 in the 13th minute.

In the second quarter, Germany changed their press and tried to push deep into the Indian half, but the Indian defence stayed solid.

Germany won their first penalty corner of the match in the 24th minute, but the dragflick was blocked well by Amit Rohidas. Germany earned another penalty corner in the 27th minute after consistent attacking play, but goalkeeper Mohith made a comfortable save to keep India's 2-0 lead intact at halftime.

India continued to look for goals in the second half. Their efforts were rewarded in the 35th minute when Nilakanta Sharma took on the German defenders in a brilliant solo run and slotted the ball into the goal to extend India's lead to 3-0.

Both teams traded counter-attacks and created equal chances thereafter. Germany finally found a breakthrough with just 20 seconds left in the third quarter when Raphael Hartkopf scored to make it 3-1 in the 45th minute.

In the final quarter, Germany increased their tempo and pushed hard to reduce the deficit. But the Indian team stayed calm, using a counter-press to keep the opponents at bay and attacked through the wings.

Germany launched a final attack with 90 seconds left on the clock and won a penalty corner in the 59th minute. However, the Indian backline stood firm to deny the visitors and seal a well-deserved 3-1 win.

--IANS

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