July 24, 2026 2:24 PM हिंदी

Motilal Oswal shares extend 4-day losing streak, tumble 11 pc

Motilal Oswal shares extend 4-day losing streak, tumble 11 pc

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Shares of Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) slumped as much as 11 per cent on Friday, extending losses for a fourth consecutive session, even as the financial services firm reported a strong set of earnings for the June quarter (Q1FY27), driven by robust growth in its asset management and wealth businesses.

The stock opened marginally higher at Rs 944.50 but quickly reversed course, falling to an intra-day low of Rs 839.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

During noon trade, the stock was trading nearly 8.62 per cent lower at Rs 859.2, significantly underperforming the broader market. More than 10 million shares had changed hands during the session, according to NSE data.

In a regulatory filing, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,273.7 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, compared with a loss of Rs 219 crore in the preceding quarter. On a year-on-year basis, net profit rose 10 per cent.

Revenue from operations increased 25 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,425.7 crore from Rs 2,679.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, total income climbed 27 per cent to Rs 3,432 crore from Rs 2,695 crore.

The company said it delivered its highest-ever quarterly total profit after tax (PAT), including other comprehensive income (OCI), of Rs 1,513 crore in Q1 FY27, supported by strong momentum in its asset management business.

Profit after tax from the asset management business, comprising the AMC and MO Alternates businesses, surged 73 per cent year-on-year to Rs 245 crore, making it the largest contributor to overall PAT with a 40 per cent share.

Total assets under management (AUM) expanded 31 per cent from a year earlier to Rs 2.12 lakh crore.

The Private Wealth Management business also posted strong growth, with revenue rising 42 per cent year-on-year to Rs 157 crore, while the Wealth Management segment recorded a 26 per cent increase in topline.

Brokerage revenue grew 6 per cent year-on-year, and the company's overall Average Daily Turnover (ADTO) market share, including commodities, stood at 7.6 per cent during the quarter.

--IANS

pk

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