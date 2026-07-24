Sikandar Kher gets emotional as he bids goodbye to his furry friend: ‘Her love will be missed'

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Actor Sikandar Kher shared an emotional tribute to his beloved pet Chuckchuck.

In his heartfelt post, he remembered her unconditional love, playful nature, and the special bond they shared. Kher bid a heartfelt farewell to his furry companion, saying her presence would be deeply missed.

On Friday, the ‘Sooryavanshi’ actor took to his Instagram handle and posted an image of his furry friend. For the caption, he wrote, “My chuckchuck left today … even when she was at her worst she’d give happy energetic love to all that came to her …. But of course Chuckchuck (yes that was the sound I made when I first saw her and then she was anointed of course) her main aim was always to protect the people of her building … so her stern barks outside over the fence that she couldn’t see will be missed.”

“Her Sass will be missed, her smells of course. On a side note she won’t miss, Ralph our building golden too much .. but his is, I’m sure is as broken a heart as mine .. I love you darling .. tu mast reh hamesha.”

Reacting to the post, actress Sonakshi Sinha commented, “Those eyes.”

Sikandar Kher has often expressed his deep affection for dogs and shared his love for animals. The actor has spoken about his bond with his furry companions via pictures on social media.

Meanwhile, On the work front, Kher was recently seen in the action-thriller “Baby Do Die Do,” which was released on July 3. The actor shared screen space with Huma Qureshi and Chunky Panday in the film. Directed by Nachiket Samant. the film featured Sikandar in the role of Zafar Katkar.

Huma Qureshi essayed the role of a mute and deaf assassin in “Baby Do Die Do.’ In a recent interview with IANS, she revealed that her biggest strength as an actor was taken away while portraying the character.

“I think dialoguebazi is my strength. I love doing different accents. However, this time, the director said, "We will be taking away your strongest power from you." So, I got to explore a lot of different things, like body language, intensity in the eyes, and sign language. It was a challenge, but I really really enjoyed myself,” revealed Huma.

--IANS

ps/