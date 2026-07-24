Shivangi Joshi dismisses brother-sister equation with Harshad Chopda: We've romanced on-screen

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Actors Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi addressed the speculation surrounding their relationship during a candid conversation on 'Lock Upp'.

During the conversation, they were seen firmly stated that they are unfazed by the rumours and know the truth about their bond.

In the latest episode, Harshad admitted to Shivangi that appearing on the reality show had only intensified the chatter surrounding them.

He said, "If I hadn't come to the show, it would have been good for me too. My reality would have stayed where it is. It would have been good for you too because these people who are accusing you... more than half, it's because of me."

Refusing to let the criticism affect her, Shivangi responded, "It's nothing like that. I don't care about these bad people's bad accusations."

Harshad agreed before adding that what truly mattered was that they and their families knew the reality. "I don't care either. But I am saying that... I know what our truth is. Our family knows what our truth is. Let them go to hell," he said.

Shivangi spoke that the comfort of having Shivangi by his side inside the 'Lock Upp' house.

Calling him someone he could rely on unconditionally, Shivangi shared, "At least I have a friend in this house who I can bank on, who I support and trust blindly."

The conversation then shifted to the assumptions people make about male-female friendships. Referring to a fellow contestant's comment, Harshad said, "See now Akanksha said that I considers you as my sister. What I had said and what have they construed. I told her the truth. Now they will treat me and you as brother and sister. Should I consider every girl in the world as my sister?"

Responding with a smile, Shivangi pointed out, "You and I have romanced on screen. That's over now. That can't happen," she said.

Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi were a part of the television show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', where they played Abhimanyu Birla and Naira Goenka.

–IANS

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