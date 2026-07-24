FSSAI suspends Rehaan Healthcare's licence after inspection reveals serious violations

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has suspended the licence of Rehaan Healthcare after an inspection found serious non-compliance with food safety norms at the company's health supplements and nutraceuticals manufacturing unit, it was announced on Friday.

The regulator has directed the company to immediately stop all food business activities and manufacturing operations until all deficiencies are rectified and compliance is verified by the competent authority.

In a post on social media platform X, the FSSAI said the licence was suspended following serious non-compliance observed during the inspection of the facility.

It also warned that legal action would be initiated if the company violates the suspension order.

According to the food regulator, the manufacturing unit received an overall compliance score of just 12 per cent, indicating "very serious failure and non-compliance of existing provisions".

The FSSAI highlighted that the premises were found to be extremely unhygienic and poorly organised, with sediments of filth and sludge accumulated beneath manufacturing tanks, disorganised storage of raw materials and poor housekeeping, posing a serious risk of cross-contamination.

The inspection also revealed several deficiencies in infrastructure and facilities, including inadequate storage arrangements, insufficient workspace, poor ventilation and lighting, damaged infrastructure, pest infestation and the absence of a valid drinking water test report.

"As the unit manufactures health supplements and nutraceuticals, a high-risk category of food consumed by children and other vulnerable groups, the unhygienic conditions and failure of food safety controls pose a serious and imminent threat to public health," the FSSAI said.

The regulator further said inspectors found spider webs, mould growth, flies, insects and exposed food waste within the manufacturing area.

Rehaan Healthcare manufactures digestive syrups, multivitamin syrups and other syrup-based food products.

In recent months, the FSSAI has stepped up enforcement against food and beverage companies over misleading claims, labelling violations and non-compliance with food safety regulations.

The regulator has also issued notices to several e-commerce platforms as part of its ongoing enforcement drive. According to the FSSAI, these actions are based on consumer complaints, suo motu cognisance and routine inspections carried out by food safety officers.

--IANS

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