July 24, 2026 2:25 PM हिंदी

Vidyut Jammwal: Young Indians have shown the true meaning of 'ahimsa'

Vidyut Jammwal: Young Indians have shown the true meaning of ahimsa

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Action star and Indian martial artist Vidyut Jammwal has heaped praise on India's youth for demonstrating the true spirit of ahimsa (non-violence), saying their courage and resilience have set an example for generations to come.

Vidyut addressed to the country's young generation in a video message, where he drew his experience as a martial artist and spoke about the power of resilience

He said in the video in Hindi: "This message is for every young Indian raising your voice. You have shown and explained the meaning of ahimsa (non-violence). For generations to come."

The actor, who is a practitioner of the martial art Kalaripayattu, said that real strength lies in enduring hardships rather than inflicting harm.

“Being a martial artist, I can guarantee one thing, the one who gets beaten up is much bigger than the one who kills. It's not about how hard you hit, it's about how hard you can get hit. And you keep moving, you stand up and you keep moving forward. Keep moving forward. Jai Hind,” he concluded.

For the caption, he simply wrote: “Jai Hind.”

On the acting front, Vidyut is all set to make his debut in Hollywood with the film “Street Fighter.” The action comedy film directed by Kitao Sakurai. It is the third live-action feature-length film based on the Street Fighter video game series by Capcom.

The film stars popular names such as Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Eric André, Vidyut Jammwal, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, and Jason Momoa.

In the film, Chun-Li recruits the fighters Ryu and Ken Masters to join in a martial arts tournament and confront M. Bison. Street Fighter is scheduled for release in October.

In Bollywood, he will be seen sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff in a high-octane action film helmed by Anubhav Sinha.

--IANS

dc/

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