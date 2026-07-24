When Govinda said he spent more time protecting Karisma Kapoor than working with her

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Govinda and Karisma Kapoor remain one of Bollywood's most loved on-screen pairs. The duo has delivered several blockbuster films together.

The ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ actor once revealed that he was deeply protective of Karisma during their shoots. Govinda shared that he often found himself focusing more on looking after her than working. Recalling their time together, Govinda, during his appearance on the popular talk show 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai,' praised Karisma for her dedication and discipline. He said she came from a respected family, upheld its values, and earned success through sheer hard work. The ‘Partner’ actor also described her as one of the sincerest actresses he had worked with.

Govinda said, “I always used to say about Lolo that she is very simple and innocent. She would come straight to the shoot, just like the heroines of the 1940s. Her family had such an imprint on my mind. Throughout, more than working, I kept on protecting Lolo. Always, I kept on protecting her.”

Karisma added, “He was always so protective about me. And I want to tell you all something — I have been such a big fan of his ever since I was in school. I used to watch Street Dancer, all those songs, Khudgarz, and everything.”

The actress went on to narrate an incident when she took Govinda’s autograph. “And then I read in the newspaper myself. I must have been very young, like 12-13 years old. That there is a show, Govinda Night. And I went and told my mother and father... ...I have to go for this show. I have to go. No matter what, get the ticket. I have to go. It was the greatest moment when I went for the show. And then I went and met him backstage. And I took his autograph also.”

Govinda also shared a memory from the shoot of ‘Raja Babu,' recalling a scene where Karisma had to stand on top of a water tank. He said the height made her extremely nervous, and she became so frightened that she delivered her dialogue in different tones.

Notably, Govinda and Karisma Kapoor were one of Bollywood’s most loved on-screen pairs in the 1990s. They shared the screen in popular movies like “Raja Babu,” “Coolie No. 1,” “Hero No. 1,” “Haseena Maan Jaayegi,” and “Saajan Chale Sasural,” among others.

--IANS

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