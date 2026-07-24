July 24, 2026 2:24 PM हिंदी

Nafisa Ali shares heartfelt note for Gen Z: ‘You taught us how to just be real’

Nafisa Ali shares heartfelt note for Gen Z: ‘You taught us how to just be real’

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Actress Nafisa Ali shared a heartfelt note dedicated to Gen Z, appreciating their honesty, openness, and efforts towards creating a more compassionate world.

Calling it a letter from a millennial mother, the veteran actress praised the younger generation for embracing emotions and encouraging people to be more authentic. Sharing her thoughts on Instagram Nafisa shared a note that read, “A Letter to Gen Z, from a Millennial Mom Dear Gen Z, They called you fragile, dramatic, too much. But you turned honesty into a lifestyle. You said out loud what we were taught to bury. You made feelings something to talk about, not hide. Maybe we millennials spent years learning how to perform.”

“You taught us how to just be real. Not because life gave you less to carry, but because you decided not to carry it in silence.Thank you for making it okay to just be human.Thank you for trying to make this world better for the next generation. With love, A Millennial Mom.”

For the caption, the ‘Life in a... Metro’ actress wrote, "Blessings and admirations to the Youth of India for standing tall making your mark for a better India.”

Nafisa also tagged @cockroachjantaparty in her post.

The actress had earlier expressed solidarity with students during the CJP protest. Written and directed by Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy, “Max, Min, and Meowzaki” is scheduled to release in theatres on July 24.

The film also marks veteran actress Nafisa Ali’s return to acting. The actress, who was undergoing treatment for a recurrence of peritoneal and ovarian cancer, appeared in a special role in the project.

Recently, Nafisa Ali revealed that she attended the trailer launch of ‘Max, Min & Meowzaki’ shortly after completing chemotherapy. In an Instagram post, she shared that she had to undergo two bone immunity injections over the next two days before flying for the event.

Sharing her image, Nafisa wrote, “It was wonderful being with my cast and team of ‘Max, Min & Meowzaki’ in Mumbai for the trailer release. I had just finished chemotherapy, had 2 bone immunity injections over the next two days to fly and I was on antibiotics due to a tummy bug. It was tiring but it was so full of love and cheer …it made me happy @ssoproductions.”

--IANS

ps/

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