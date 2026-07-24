Tanushree Dutta claims being sabotaged by 'enemy camp handlers': 'They don't let anything come to me'

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Actress Tanushree Dutta has claimed that certain individuals are trying to hinder her work opportunities.

In her recent Instagram post, she alleged that while some people are interested in collaborating with her, “enemy camp handlers” do not allow opportunities to come her way. Sharing her image, the ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ actress wrote, “So there are also people that want to work with me but the enemy camp handlers don't let anything come to me. They lie, manipulate, and lead things astray at the enquiry level itself. Or misguide genuine brands, events and projects to sabotage me further.”

“A word of caution to any brand, event organiser or movie team: Do not transfer any funds unless it's to my one and only official banking account at ICICI verified by the bank manager. No other bank and I don't do any cash transactions. I don't work under the table like other Bollywood celebs. All my work is 100% white, legal and tax declared in accordance with the Govt of India directives. It is my personal work ethic and principles that I follow religiously so that my credibility can never be questioned ever by anyone.”

Tanushree added, “So avoid fraud by Film industry Bullies and Bollywood mafia that relentlessly seeks a sabotage of my work prospects by misguiding people that try to approach me to grace their events and shoots etc. Do not transfer any money and do not pay unless it is to my personal verified bank and only after you receive an invoice from my verified whatsapp number. The invoice has all my legal registered details.

“That is the only legitimate booking process for me as a celebrity. I don't do any grey zone work, 100% documented, taxable, verifiable and authentic. Even after 100 years if someone looks into my financial records it will be found super organised and squeaky clean. Do not send any products unless the same process is followed and I receive them in person at my residence myself and confirmed via fedex or any such service.”

The post further read, “My business whatsapp is the only source of authentic project verification. I don't allow any middle agents to complete bookings into their accounts. They can enquire but you don't know it's confirmed unless you get an invoice from my business whatsapp. Another way to verify is to send a whatsapp to me and let me know what issues you have faced during any such work booking and with whom. This will help me become cautious of bad players and fraudsters that seek to confuse everyone. I'm being targeted and genuine employers are struggling to contact me.”

Last year, Tanushree Dutta, who had emerged as one of the prominent voices during Bollywood’s 2018 #MeToo movement, shared a distressing video on Instagram. In the video, the actress was seen breaking down while seeking help and alleged that she had been facing harassment at her residence for the past four to five years.

--IANS

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