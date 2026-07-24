July 24, 2026 2:24 PM हिंदी

Pakistan's independent journalism under increasing pressure, warns Rights group

Pakistan's independent journalism under increasing pressure, warns Rights group

Islamabad, July 24 (IANS) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed grave concern over the worsening state of freedom of expression in the country, warning that space for independent journalism is gradually shrinking.

The remarks came after Pakistani senior journalist Munizae Jahangir's long-running television programme, 'Spotlight ', was recently taken off air.

Expressing concern over the deterioration of freedom of expression in Pakistan, the HRCP stated that "the walls are steadily closing in on independent journalism," adding that "it is now critical for the state to uphold the constitutional guarantee of freedom of expression and help protect not only editorial independence, but also people's right to information and their right to question decisions that affect their lives."

“The recent removal of senior journalist Munizae Jahangir 's long-running television programme, 'Spotlight' on Aaj Urdu, should not be seen as an isolated incident but rather as part of a broader pattern of curbs on media freedom,” it added.

The rights body noted that such developments have reinforced “widespread concerns that journalists who ask difficult questions or create space for critical debate are being edged out of mainstream platforms.”

Pakistan witnessed a troubling rise in threats against journalists between April and June 2026, with 22 cases reported nationwide, while Punjab province accounted for the highest number of incidents, local media reported on Wednesday.

Punjab documented 15 cases while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported three cases involving threats to journalists in the second quarter of the year, according to a review released by the Freedom Network on Tuesday as part of its quarterly assessment of threats to media and journalists in Pakistan, Pakistan-based daily Dawn reported.

Sindh and Balochistan reported one case each in the second quarter while Islamabad Capital Territory and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan saw one case each from April-June.

The cases mentioned in the review released by the Freedom Network documented several violations against journalists, including actual legal action (six), threat of legal action (four), arrest (three), threat of harm (three), threat to murder (two), assault which led to injury (two), assault without injury (two) and attempt to murder and kidnapping (one case in each category).

--IANS

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Pakistan's independent journalism under increasing pressure, warns Rights group

Pakistan's independent journalism under increasing pressure, warns Rights group