India and Bangladesh discuss strengthening local government cooperation

Dhaka, Sep 1 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, met Bangladesh’s Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Abdul Moyeen Khan on Tuesday, with the two sides discussing ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and strengthen local government framework between the two countries.

According to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, Bangladesh’s Minister of State Mir Shahe Alam was also present during the meeting.

Trivedi extended his greetings on the occasion of the 48th founding anniversary of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

"The discussions focussed on deepening the people-to-people ties between India and Bangladesh. They also discussed ways to strengthen the local government structures, which is a shared priority of the two democracies," the Indian High Commission stated on X.

The latest engagement came a day after Trivedi met Advisor to Bangladesh’s Prime Minister for the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, in Dhaka.

"They discussed broad issues of mutual interest with the aim of advancing people-to-people cooperation," the Indian High Commission in Dhaka posted on X, following the meeting.

Furthermore, a 15-member delegation from the National Defence College (NDC) from New Delhi arrived in Bangladesh as part of their Strategic Neighbourhood Study Tour, the Indian High Commission said on Monday.

"A fifteen-member delegation from the National Defence College, New Delhi, arrived in Bangladesh on 30 Aug 2026 as part of their Strategic Neighbourhood Study Tour to Bangladesh. The delegation comprises 15 officers from the Indian Armed Forces, Civil Services and members of Armed Forces of friendly foreign countries. Upon arrival, the delegation interacted with the High Commissioner of India to Dhaka, Mr. Dinesh Trivedi," the High Commission stated on X.

As part of their tour, the delegation would be hosted by the Bangladesh Armed Forces and interact with the senior civil and military functionaries of Bangladesh.

Last week, Trivedi met Bangladesh's Minister of Commerce, Industries, Textiles and Jute Khandaker Abdul Muktadir, where the two sides discussed various aspects of bilateral economic and commercial cooperation and explored ways to deepen ties between the two countries.

"High Commissioner emphasised the important role of businesses and the private sector in steering the economic partnership for mutually beneficial trade and investment. A broad gamut of issues of mutual interest and mutual benefit was also discussed," the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh posted on X.

“The discussions also highlighted the importance of strong people-to-people ties as an enduring foundation of India-Bangladesh relations, and the need to further deepen connections between the business communities, professionals and people of the two countries,” it added.

The recent engagements come amid efforts by both India and Bangladesh to recalibrate the ties and strengthen bilateral cooperation across several sectors.

--IANS

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