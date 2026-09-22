IIT-Bombay plans to replace ceiling fans with wall-mounted ones after student’s death

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) IIT-Bombay is set to replace ceiling fans in parts of its Powai campus with wall-mounted fans, according to sources, following the death of a 22-year-old student and amid demands for stronger institutional reforms and accountability.

The move comes days after Sahil Wakode, a second-year student of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering from Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room on Friday evening.

According to reports, the incident occurred hours after Wakode was allegedly caught using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

Sources said the first consignment of wall-mounted fans has already reached the campus and installation work is expected to begin shortly. Although the replacement is being described as part of an ongoing renovation exercise, the development has attracted attention in the wake of the student's death.

According to sources cited by NDTV, discussions over replacing ceiling fans had been underway for around two months and the proposal was recently approved.

Students have also confirmed that the fans have arrived on campus. However, the institute administration has so far not issued an official statement on the reported replacement plan or commented on the matter.

The development has drawn criticism from NCP(SP) spokesperson Anish Gavande, who questioned whether changing the type of fans could address the broader issue of student suicides at educational institutions.

Gavande called for greater emphasis on suicide prevention measures and mental health support for students.

"Does IIT-Bombay really think that replacing ceiling fans with wall fans will solve the suicide problem affecting IITs across the country?" he said.

Wakode's death subsequently led to protests on the IIT-Bombay campus, with students and political activists raising questions about institutional accountability and student welfare.

On Monday, IIT-Bombay removed Professor Suryanarayana Doolla from his position as Dean of Administrative Affairs following the protests. However, Doolla continues to remain a member of the institute's faculty.

Wakode's father, Ravindra Wakode, has alleged that his son was subjected to mocking, harassment and caste-based discrimination. He has sought an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his son's death and the alleged role of the institute administration.

Following a complaint filed by Wakode's family, the Mumbai Police have booked Professor Suryanarayana Doolla under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to abetment of suicide.

The investigation into the student's death and the allegations raised by his family is underway.

--IANS

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