IFL 2026/27: Sreenidi Deccan hold Real Kashmir to 1-1 draw in Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 7 (IANS) David Castañeda Muñoz scored in the 52nd minute as Sreenidi Deccan FC came back from a goal down and held Real Kashmir FC to a 1-1 draw in an entertaining encounter in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026–27 at the TRC Stadium in Srinagar on Saturday.

Lesotho forward Thabiso Nelson Brown, who was named the Man of the Match for his goal, put the Snow Leopards ahead in the 19th minute with their first strike of the season, before Colombian striker David Castañeda Muñoz restored parity for the Deccan Warriors in the 52nd minute as both sides settled for a point apiece.

With this result, Sreenidi Deccan moved into third position on the table, while Real Kashmir opened their account with one point to move into eighth position above Samaleswari SC.

Turning out in their traditional yellow shirts in front of their home supporters, Real Kashmir began the match on a fluid note, stringing together attacks in the opening quarter through midfielders Ningthoukhongjam Rohen Singh, Lalawmpuia Sailo (Omoma), and Mohit Mittal alongside Under-22 forward Khullakpam Zahir Khan.

The Snow Leopards earned a dangerous free-kick in the 10th minute right on the edge of the six-yard box, though the Sreenidi backline of Pritam Kotal, Gurmukh Singh, Nishu Kumar, and Jagdeep Singh managed to survive the scare in a major let-off for the visitors.

Minutes later, Sreenidi Deccan threatened at the other end on the counter-attack. Skipper David Castañeda broke behind the Real Kashmir defence, marshalled by Cameroonian defender Alain Eyenga and Shanid Valan, to find himself in a one-on-one situation inside the box, only for Real Kashmir goalkeeper Susnata Malik to produce a brilliant save from point-blank range.

Real Kashmir’s early pressure finally told in the 19th minute following a spectacular delivery from Omoma. Trinidad and Tobago striker and captain Marcus Leric Jr Joseph rose to meet the cross with a firm header that was saved by Sreenidi goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh, but the rebound fell kindly in front of Thabiso Nelson Brown, who produced a clinical finish to open the Snow Leopards' scoring account for the season.

The hosts continued to enjoy the lion's share of possession and dominated the midfield exchanges as the contest moved into the second quarter. Sreenidi Deccan, anchored by Pronay Halder, were largely restricted to counter-attacks as they searched desperately for a way to shift the momentum.

Although the visitors managed to string some passes together past the half-hour mark, they were unable to find their groove against a disciplined Real Kashmir side that dictated terms right up to the half-time whistle.

The second half began on a lively note as the southern outfit slowly settled into their rhythm, and an immediate response following a tactical adjustment saw Sreenidi Deccan draw level in the 52nd minute through a well-worked team goal.

Portuguese playmaker Adriano Duarte Castanheira sparked the move with a top-notch run before linking up with defender Jagdeep Singh, who whipped in a superb cross for David Castañeda to power a header past a helpless Susnata Malik.

Following the equaliser, the pace of the game reduced noticeably through the middle of the second period as both sides opted for a cautious approach to conserve energy for the closing exchanges. Real Kashmir found their rhythm once again entering the final quarter, stringing together a series of passes to put the visitors on the back foot.

The Snow Leopards came agonisingly close to regaining the lead in the 80th minute from a corner kick, when Brown connected with an attempt towards goal, only for Kamaljit Singh to produce the save of the match by palming the ball away to keep the scores level.

Real Kashmir shifted into another gear during the five minutes of stoppage time added at the end of regulation play. Brown carved out another late opportunity for the hosts but could not convert, while both goalkeepers launched long balls forward in a dramatic finish.

Despite the Snow Leopards' late onslaught, the Deccan Warriors held firm at the back to ensure both teams shared the spoils with a point each.

--IANS

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