IFL 2026/27: Shillong Lajong and Chanmari share points in 1-1 draw

Shillong, Nov 6 (IANS) Shillong Lajong FC came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Chanmari FC in their first home fixture of the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026–27 season at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on Friday.

Substitute Abelson Jachi struck in the 78th minute to cancel out an own goal by Shillong defender Joedson dos Santos in the 24th minute, ensuring both sides shared the points.

Chanmari FC, playing their first match of the campaign, made a positive start and looked organised in their approach, while Shillong Lajong, coming into the fixture on the back of a victory in their season opener, looked to make the most of their home advantage.

Shillong Lajong began on the front foot, with Ephraim HC and Figo Syndai combining effectively down the left flank to win the first corner of the match in the fourth minute. Captain Kenstar Kharshong took a free-kick in the seventh minute, but Chanmari goalkeeper and captain Zothanmawia punched the delivery away to safety.

Chanmari defender F. C. Lalhmunmawia produced an excellent clearance in the ninth minute to halt an attack down the left by Ephraim H.C. Three minutes later, Everbrightson Sana displayed excellent footwork to keep the ball in play, but Chanmari defender HK Lalhruaitluanga was alert to deal with the danger.

Zothanmawia continued to be assured between the posts, punching away another threatening delivery in the 15th minute. At the other end, Chanmari midfielder Denilson Rodrigues Roldao showcased some impressive footwork in the final third a minute later, although his attempted final pass was blocked by the Shillong defence. Chanmari centre-back Seila Toure also played a crucial role in marshalling the defensive line and keeping the hosts at bay.

Chanmari came close to taking the lead in the 21st minute when forward Lalthanzuala made a brilliant run down the right before unleashing an effort that struck the woodwork. The visitors, however, did not have to wait long to find the breakthrough.

The opening goal was scored in the 24th minute through an unfortunate own goal. R Ramdinthara played a lofted ball from the centre towards Gabriel Ferriera Paz, who charged forward to meet the delivery. Shillong defender Joedson dos Santos attempted to clear the danger but inadvertently directed the ball into his own net, handing Chanmari a 1-0 lead.

Shillong responded by increasing their attacking intensity. Damaitphang Lyngdoh and Jota combined well down the left in the 31st minute, with Damaitphang getting a shot away, but Zothanmawia produced an important save to deny the midfielder.

Two minutes later, Lamlallian delivered a wonderful ball from midfield, which Sana attempted to turn towards goal with an equally impressive piece of skill, but his effort narrowly missed the target.

The match subsequently opened up, with both teams attempting to find openings in the final third. Shillong continued to push forward in search of an equaliser as the first half approached its conclusion, but Chanmari's defensive unit maintained its shape and dealt effectively with the pressure.

Jota had another opportunity to draw the hosts level in stoppage time of the first half, attempting a shot from the left, but Seila Toure produced an excellent intervention, almost clearing the ball off the goal line to preserve Chanmari's advantage.

Chanmari FC went into the half-time break with a slender 1-0 lead.

Shillong Lajong returned for the second half with greater urgency, with Everbrightson Sana and Jota looking to penetrate the Chanmari defensive line. However, the visitors continued to demonstrate excellent defensive organisation, with Seila Toure leading the backline and restricting the hosts' attacking movements.

The opening exchanges of the second half were particularly cagey, with neither side able to establish clear openings. Shillong substitute Abelson Jachi added another attacking dimension down the right, attempting to stretch the Chanmari defence and create opportunities for his teammates.

Chanmari looked to extend their lead through their substitutes in the 63rd minute, as Aron Vanlalrinchhana and Guite Vanlalpeka combined well, with the latter getting a shot away that went wide of the target.

Shillong responded almost immediately, with Jachi delivering a teasing lofted ball into the penalty area in the 65th minute. Sana rose to meet it with a header, but his effort also sailed wide.

The hosts continued to press for an equaliser and came agonisingly close in the 72nd minute. After Jachi slipped during an attacking move, Joedson dos Santos made a forward run and unleashed a shot that struck the near post, denying Shillong a potential breakthrough.

The sustained pressure finally paid off in the 78th minute when Shillong Lajong found the equaliser. Kenstar Kharshong delivered a cross from the left, which Seila Toure attempted to clear. The ball, however, fell kindly to Jachi inside the penalty area. The substitute showed composure, took his time to set himself and produced a precise finish into the net to make it 1-1.

With the scores level, both sides pushed forward in search of a winner, setting up an open and competitive finish to the Northeast derby. However, neither team was able to find the decisive breakthrough despite their attacking efforts.

In the end, Abelson Jachi's late equaliser ensured Shillong Lajong FC avoided defeat in their first home fixture of the season, while Chanmari FC earned a valuable point in their IFL 2026–27 debut. Both sides had opportunities to claim all three points, but the contest finished 1-1, with the spoils shared in an entertaining Northeast derby.

--IANS

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