IFL 2026/27: Crislan’s strike sends Gokulam Kerala top with hard-fought win over Rajasthan United

Jaipur, Nov 7 (IANS) Crislan da Silva scored the lone goal of the match as Gokulam Kerala FC beat 10-man Rajasthan United FC 1-0 in challenging away conditions in their Indian Football League (IFL) 2026–27 at the Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

The win took Gokulam to the top of the table with six points from two matches. Rajasthan remain bottom and are still searching for their first points of the season.

Crislan da Silva’s 68th-minute strike settled the contest for the two-time champions and earned the Brazilian the Man of the Match award. Ten minutes later he was at the centre of the game’s other turning point, when Novin Gurung was sent off for bringing him down as he raced towards goal. Rajasthan pushed hard for an equaliser in the closing stages, but Gokulam held firm to protect their lead.

Both sides set out with clear attacking intent and looked to use the flanks. Inside two minutes, Gokulam’s Sachu Siby and Rajasthan’s Brijesh Giri had each swung dangerous crosses into the box, an early sign of the open contest to follow.

Victor da Silva created the first opening in the fifth minute. He glided past a couple of challenges near the Rajasthan penalty area and fired a low, hard shot that Amrit Gope gathered comfortably. Rajasthan responded two minutes later, when Ricky Vanlalhriatsanga cut in from the left of the Gokulam box and curled an effort off target.

As the half wore on, Gokulam grew more assured on the ball. Crislan tested Amrit from long range in the 13th minute, though his cleanly struck effort arrived at a comfortable height for the goalkeeper.

Rajasthan’s most dangerous spell followed, built around Diego Mauricio. In the 17th minute, the forward powered into the Gokulam box, but his shot was blocked behind for a corner. A minute later, Judah Garcia floated in an excellent cross that deflected off Crislan, and Shibin Raj claimed the loose ball on the goal line before Mauricio could make contact.

Injuries then interrupted the rhythm of the half. Gokulam’s Ayush Adhikari went down holding his hamstring and was replaced by Jobby Justin. Rajasthan’s Pardeep Singh was carried off after a blow near his waist, with Shafeel PP coming on in his place.

The closing stages of the half belonged largely to Gokulam. In the 31st minute, Victor’s lofted pass found Crislan’s run into the box, and Amrit raced off his line to clear. The ball fell to Makan Chothe at the edge of the area, but his first-time shot towards the open goal went wide. Seven minutes later, the Brazilian pair combined again. Victor swung in an outswinging corner, and Crislan rose highest to send a header inches past the post. In the 42nd minute, Lalramsanga sent Amrit diving full stretch with a long-range effort that flashed just wide.

Rajasthan had the final opportunity of the half in added time. Brijesh drove into the box and tried to beat Shibin Raj at his near post with the outside of his boot, but the effort went off target, and the teams went in level at the break.

The second half began at a more measured tempo. Gokulam saw more of the ball and worked their way into promising areas, but most of the contest was fought out in midfield, and clear chances were scarce. Gokulam’s best early opening came in the 58th minute, when defender Sarthak Golui went forward for a long throw and sent a header narrowly wide.

The conditions also shaped the half. Even in November, the Jaipur sun made for a demanding afternoon, and players from both sides needed treatment for cramps, which gave the game a stop-start feel.

The deadlock was broken in the 68th minute. Golui launched a long ball into the final third, where Adrian Castellano’s attempted headed clearance looped behind him. Crislan reacted quickest and kept his composure to lift the ball over the onrushing Amrit and into the net.

Rajasthan looked for an immediate reply. In the 73rd minute, Christopher Kamei stood over a free-kick in a dangerous position, but his effort could not clear the Gokulam wall.

The hosts’ task grew harder in the 78th minute. Victor threaded an excellent through ball for Crislan, who had a clear run at goal until Novin brought him down. As Novin was the last defender, the referee showed him a straight red card. The foul came just outside the box, and Gokulam were awarded a free-kick.

Down to 10 men, Rajasthan raised their intensity in search of an equaliser, and Pranjal Bhumij led the charge from the left. In the 84th minute, he cut in from the flank and drove a low shot towards the near post, forcing Shibin Raj to get down quickly to save. In the first minute of added time, Pranjal tried the same route, cutting inside and bending a well-struck effort towards goal. Shibin Raj watched it all the way and parried it to safety.

Rajasthan had the better of the closing minutes, but Gokulam held firm at the back to protect their slender lead and claim all three points.

Gokulam will next travel to face Nagaland United Sports Club at the Chümoukedima Football Stadium in Dimapur on November 14. Rajasthan will play their next match away to Samaleswari SC at the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium in Rourkela on November 15.

--IANS

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