If Constitution is under threat anywhere, it is in Punjab, say Rebel AAP MLAs after joining BJP

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Three MLAs from Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) -- Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra -- formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party's central office in New Delhi.

The three leaders were inducted into the BJP in the presence of senior party functionaries, including Punjab in-charge Satish Poonia and state unit President Kewal Singh Dhillon.

Before formally joining the party, the leaders arrived at the BJP headquarters in the national capital and were seen raising "BJP Zindabad" slogans.

Addressing the media after joining the party, the former AAP legislators launched a sharp attack on the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government, raising concerns over governance, the growing drug menace, extortion rackets, and increasing gangster activities in the state.

Vijay Pratap Singh strongly criticised the AAP government, alleging that extortion had developed into an organised industry in Punjab, while gangsterism and drug abuse had reached alarming levels. He also claimed that the state's education system and economy were deteriorating under the burden of mounting debt.

Describing his association with the AAP as an internship that had now come to an end, he expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying the BJP could restore peace, prosperity and dignity in Punjab.

"Today, nobody knows who the real Chief Minister of Punjab is -- Bhagwant Mann or Arvind Kejriwal. The people of Punjab have a right to know where the person who misbehaved with Swati Maliwal is currently staying and in which office he is working. He is being protected within the Chief Minister's Office. After spending three days at another location, he is now staying at the PWD Guest House in Amritsar. A person whom the Supreme Court has identified as a criminal is effectively running Punjab today. If the Constitution is under threat anywhere, it is in Punjab. Therefore, we must save the state at any cost," he said.

Meanwhile, Pathanmajra spoke about the widespread drug problem in Punjab and referred to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assurance that the menace would be eliminated once the BJP comes to power in the state.

"Amit Shah ji always fulfils the promises he makes. We are confident that he will deliver on his commitment to eliminate the drug menace. Punjab needs the BJP at this point. Only a BJP government can pull the state out of the growing debt crisis, drug abuse, and the threat posed by gangsters," he said.

Drawing a comparison with Uttar Pradesh, he said people in Punjab wanted the BJP to replicate the level of law and order and crime control achieved under the party's 'double-engine' government in the neighbouring state.

Jouramajra, addressing the press conference, also criticised the AAP government's performance, arguing that Punjab needed the same political party in power at both the Centre and the state to ensure development.

"If Punjab has to be brought out of the present situation, the same party must govern both the Centre and the state. Only then can genuine development take place. In nearly five years, the state's revenue has not increased, no major industries have been established, and there has been no significant investment in industrial development. Instead, several major industrial hubs have fallen into a state of decline," he said.

Jouramajra further alleged that the AAP government had failed to live up to the vision and promises it had presented before the people during the elections. He claimed that the government's assurances across different sectors had remained largely unfulfilled, particularly in education.

He also alleged that AAP MLAs were not given the freedom to question the party's decisions.

"We were given directions by the party, and all the MLAs simply followed them blindly, like sheep. That was how things were functioning. Now, we will take Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's policies and vision to every household and work towards forming a BJP government in Punjab. The objective is to free the state from gangsterism and all the other problems it is currently facing," he said.

Highlighting the devastating impact of drug abuse on families across Punjab, Jouramajra said the crisis had affected almost every section of society, with families losing their loved ones to substance abuse.

"Punjab needs to be freed from drugs. Today, every mother, sister and family in the state is suffering. A sister loses her husband and is left widowed. There are instances where two members of the same family die within 35 days, while in some cases, nearly 30 people from a single village lose their lives within a short period.

"If someone needs milk, they have to get out of their house to get it. But if someone wants chitta (heroin), all they need to do is make a phone call, and it is delivered right to their doorstep. This is the situation in Punjab today. When you are part of the party, you are not even allowed to raise your voice against what is happening," Jouramajra added.

--IANS

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