New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted how India's journey towards 'Viksit Bharat 2047' is being shaped by sustained reforms and investment across key sectors.

PM Modi referred to an article by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) president R. Mukundan, underscoring the foundations for growth laid through infrastructure investment, GST, digital public infrastructure, corporate tax reforms, PLI schemes, and trade agreements. He also emphasised the importance of government and industry working together as Team Bharat to turn India's economic potential into lasting prosperity.

R. Mukundan published an opinion piece, in a leading financial daily, imagining what a CII president might write in August 2047 on India's 100th Independence Day — and outlining the roadmap needed to reach a developed "Viksit Bharat".

Mukundan envisions India as a high-income nation where manufacturing contributes 25 per cent of output, formal employment and female labour participation expand, and Indian companies lead in sectors like semiconductors, clean energy, and pharmaceuticals.

Highlighting the current economic benchmarks, he states that as of 2025, per capita Gross National Income (GNI) stood at $2,760, manufacturing hovered at around 15 per cent of GVA, and R&D spending stood at 0.84 per cent of GDP.

The article further states that financial year 2025-26 saw smartphones become India's top export, 12 semiconductor initiatives greenlit, non-fossil capacity surpass 300 GW, and private capital drive 86 per cent of the ₹26.6 trillion in project announcements tracked between April and September 2026.

It underlines that India’s economic growth anchored near 8 per cent, supported by GST reforms, digital public infrastructure, infrastructure investments, and PLI schemes.

The roadmap centres on six key pillars, urging companies to scale capacity ahead of demand, build domestic R&D depth instead of relying on imports or permanent protection, and transition from mere ease of doing business to speed through state-level reforms.

--IANS

sps/na