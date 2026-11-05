Ibrahim Ali Khan calls Kareena Kapoor the ‘coolest stepmother ever’

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan described Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan as the “coolest stepmother ever”.

The actor offered a glimpse into the warm equation he shares with his father Saif Ali Khan’s wife.

The young actor made the comment during a video segment on Koffee with Karan, where Ibrahim and his sister Sara Ali Khan were seen sending their love and warm wishes to Saif and Kareena, who appeared together on the show as couple guests.

During the segment, Ibrahim spoke about his bond with Kareena and referred to her as the “coolest stepmother ever”.

Speaking about the equation between Kareena and his children, Saif further said, “I credit everyone, because these things work both ways. And, of course, Kareena makes it easy and is wonderful with Sara and Ibrahim. And they also make an effort and reciprocate.”

Kareena, meanwhile, highlighted the bond shared by her two sons, Taimur and Jeh, with their older half-brother Ibrahim.

“Tim and Jeh also, they love Ibrahim, they really look up to him. And he's also amazing with them,” she said.

Saif further elaborated on Ibrahim’s equation with his younger brothers, revealing how naturally he interacts with them and takes an interest in their lives.

“Sometimes he comes over and goes to their room and asks them about things. He has his own equation with Jeh and asks him questions about stuff. I noticed that, and I just think he's a lovely boy for having that equation,” Saif said.

Saif, who shares Sara and Ibrahim with his former wife Amrita Singh, married Kareena Kapoor in 2012. The couple recently celebrated 16 years of marital bliss.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are blessed with two children, both boys, Taimur Ali khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

--IANS

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