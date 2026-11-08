November 08, 2026 4:01 PM हिंदी

'I will learn from him': Babar responds to Mohammad Yousuf's coaching suggestion

'I will learn from him': Babar responds to Mohammad Yousuf's coaching suggestion

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Pakistan's Test captain Babar Azam has expressed his willingness to take batting advice from former teammate Mohammad Yousuf after the latter called for specialised coaching overseas to help the struggling batter overcome technical problems.

Yousuf had recently urged the Pakistan Cricket Board to consider sending Babar to a cricket academy in England or Australia, believing that working with specialised coaches could help him rediscover his form. He also felt that the former Pakistan captain should temporarily avoid first-class cricket until he resolves the technical flaws in his batting.

"I don't think Babar Azam should be playing first-class cricket until he fixes his technical issues through specialised coaching. Struggling in domestic cricket could further harm his confidence and career," Yousuf wrote on X.

"Send him to an academy in England or Australia. He is still Pakistan's top player, and with the right guidance and a little effort, he can return to his best. I said this four years ago, and nobody listened. Please listen now," he added.

Babar was asked about the former cricketer's recommendations during a press conference ahead of Pakistan's opening Test against Sri Lanka. The right-handed batter welcomed the opportunity to learn from Yousuf, while revealing that the former Pakistan batter had not approached him directly so far.

"As you said, the process of learning never ends. I haven't contacted him yet. I believe he has reached out to people on social media, but not to me. If he contacts me, God willing, I will learn from him. He is a legend and Pakistan's greatest batter," Babar was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

The Pakistan batter also addressed questions about his recent dismissals, explaining that being dismissed in different ways was an inherent part of the game. He indicated that a batter could lose his wicket under varying circumstances rather than repeatedly falling to the same weakness.

"You can get out at any time and in different ways. It is not necessary that you will always get out in the same pattern or in the same manner. There can be different reasons, but that is part of the game," he stated.

"In my case, whenever I get out, I consider it my fault. It is my responsibility and my shortcomings. Everyone has their own perspective and way of thinking," he added.

--IANS

sds/vi

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