'I idolise Jadeja, have followed Vettori very closely': Bhubaneswar Tigers’ spinner Badal Biswal

Kataka, Sep 22 (IANS) Young left-arm spinner Badal Biswal made an impressive impact with the ball as Bhubaneswar Tigers began their Odisha T20 League-CM Trophy campaign with a seven-run DLS-method victory over Keonjhar Miners at the Barabati Stadium.

Biswal returned with figures of 2-15 from his two overs in a rain-curtailed fixture, helping the Tigers keep their composure while defending their revised target. Skipper Swastik Samal also played a key role in the victory, smashing 42 off just 18 deliveries.

Reflecting on the win, Biswal credited the strong support within the Bhubaneswar Tigers camp for helping the players remain calm and confident in a pressure situation.

“Everyone in the team has been very supportive, and the atmosphere has been really positive from the beginning. The coaches, captain, support staff and owners have all given us a lot of confidence and made us feel that we are all in this together. They have backed us regardless of the result, and that belief gives us the freedom to go out there and express ourselves,” he said.

‘It helped us stay calm and focused when we had to defend the target. We knew the game could change quickly, but we trusted each other and stuck to our plans. Our goal is very clear, we want to win this tournament, and we will take every game as an opportunity to move closer to that goal,” added Biswal.

The youngster revealed that his focus during his spell was on building pressure with dot balls rather than worrying about the occasional boundary at the Barabati Stadium that has hosted international matches.

“Personally, my plan was to focus on bowling as many dot balls as possible. Dot balls create pressure, and that pressure eventually brings wickets. In T20 cricket, you can concede a six at times, and that is part of the game. You cannot allow one boundary to affect your confidence. You have to back your plans, trust your skills and focus on executing the right length. That was my approach, and I was happy that I could contribute to the team’s win,” he explained.

Biswal was born and brought up in Delhi before moving to Odisha and has been playing cricket since he was around 12 years old. An all-rounder, he is now looking to make the most of the opportunities coming his way and continue developing his game.

“I have been playing cricket since I was around 12 years old. I was born and brought up in Delhi before moving to Odisha. I am an all-rounder and want to keep improving my game in every department. I want to learn from every opportunity and continue working hard. Ravindra Jadeja is my cricketing idol, while I have also followed Daniel Vettori closely. I like learning from players who have performed consistently at the highest level,” Biswal concluded.

--IANS

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