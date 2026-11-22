Kathmandu, Nov 22 (IANS) Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Sunday left for New Delhi on a two-day State Visit at the invitation of his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Shah departed aboard a Nepal Airlines flight, accompanied by Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and other senior government officials, forming a 35-member government delegation.

A separate 52-member delegation of business representatives will participate in the visit at their own expense.

This is Shah's first bilateral visit since he was sworn in as Prime Minister on March 27, following the March 5 elections this year. He has already visited New York in September to participate in the United Nations General Assembly since assuming office.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shah will pay a courtesy call on Indian President Droupadi Murmu.

"During the visit, Shah will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Modi on November 23 and discuss a range of issues of mutual interest," Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai said at a press briefing on Friday.

The two prime ministers will also jointly address a press conference following their bilateral talks. On the same day, Prime Minister Modi will host an official luncheon in honour of the Nepali prime minister and his delegation.

Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shah.

Securing additional air entry routes from India, obtaining substantial financial support for reconstruction following the devastating floods of August 26, and securing concessions from India on trade and transit are among the Nepali government's top priorities, Nepali officials said.

On India's part, securing access to Nepali airspace and improving the investment climate for Indian businesses in Nepal, particularly in the energy sector, are among its key concerns, according to Nepali officials.

Bilateral talks are expected to cover post-flood reconstruction assistance, energy, trade, connectivity and broader bilateral cooperation. The two sides are also expected to unveil a Joint Vision Document titled "Samriddha Nepal, Samunnat Bharat" (Prosperous Nepal, Developed India) to set long-term bilateral goals and concrete targets.

The two countries are also expected to inaugurate several completed projects related to connectivity and energy cooperation and lay the foundation stones for new projects during the visit.

Discussions between the two sides will focus on strengthening economic cooperation in trade, transportation, investment, energy, connectivity networks and infrastructure development, Nepal's Foreign Ministry said.

The two sides will also exchange memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering cooperation in education, health, agriculture, sports, disaster management and human resource development.

As a relatively new political force has come to power in Nepal, foreign policy experts in the country view the visit primarily as an opportunity for the new leadership to familiarise itself with its southern neighbour.

"This is an opportunity to build political confidence between the newly emerged political forces in Nepal and the Indian political establishment," said Dinesh Bhattarai, a former foreign policy advisor.

"If the two sides can develop mutual understanding and establish an atmosphere of trust at the prime ministerial level, the visit can be considered successful. Building trust and confidence at the highest level would have an impact across all levels of bilateral relations," he said.

Bhattarai said the two countries have several bilateral mechanisms and that trust should be reflected in their functioning as well. If there is no trust at the top level, the mechanisms operating at lower levels will also be affected, he added.

Foreign policy experts in Nepal say Prime Minister Shah's visit will also be judged on whether he can secure an additional air entry route and Indian support for post-disaster recovery. Nepal has sought more than 2 billion US dollars in Indian assistance through grants and concessional loans.

The issue of additional air entry routes has remained under discussion since 2009. Nepal needs an additional route from its western side to make its two new international airports in Pokhara and Bhairahawa financially viable.

Nepal also faces substantial resource requirements for reconstruction following the August 26 floods, which killed more than 1,400 people and left more than 5,000 missing. The disaster also caused extensive damage to public and private property.

"Looking at recent newspaper reports and articles, it appears that there has been some positive movement and flexibility on the issue of additional air routes," Bhattarai said.

"There are reports that India has sought greater reciprocal concessions in this regard. We still need to see what exactly has been proposed and, in return, what Nepal would receive."

Although Nepal shares borders with both India and China, its geographical location makes trade with and through India relatively easier. India is not only Nepal's largest trading partner but also serves as a major transit route for Nepal's international trade with third countries.

Another foreign policy expert, Arun Subedi, said Nepal and India are indispensable and complementary neighbours.

"We are essential to each other," said Subedi, who also served as a foreign policy advisor to former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

"Despite our close cultural, natural and geographical ties, several issues concerning supply chains, maritime connectivity, communication and other areas remain unresolved."

He called for keeping contentious and sensitive issues within the framework of quiet diplomacy while bringing new areas of cooperation and potential achievements to the forefront.

Border disputes over Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura, which are claimed by both sides, have remained a major irritant in bilateral relations.

Subedi said commercial relations should be given higher priority.

"Even if some outcomes emerge solely through government-to-government relations, they will not be particularly effective and may not fulfil people's aspirations or meet our needs. Therefore, greater focus should be placed on how to increase the participation of Indian corporate entities in Nepal," he said.

Meanwhile, Shah will return to Nepal on the evening of November 23, departing New Delhi at 6:35 p.m. aboard a scheduled Nepal Airlines flight.

After the delegation returns to Nepal, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal will brief the media on the visit at Tribhuvan International Airport.

--IANS

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