‘Hoping he has 3-4 more years,’ says Faf du Plessis on Virat Kohli’s IPL playing future

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Ex-South Africa captain Faf du Plessis wants India batting stalwart Virat Kohli to stay on for three-four years at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL, adding that he’s in a great place right now.

In 16 games, Kohli has scored 675 runs at an average of 56.25 and a strike rate of 165.85, as RCB won the IPL title for the second consecutive time. “He’s in a great place now, where it’s that fun element of life where he’s got a great family. Anushka has been so good for him for so many reasons.

“Where he is in his life, he’ll go away from the IPL; he will just get away from the game and everything, and come back so fresh every single time that it will give him longevity in the IPL. It’s a great thing, because it’s almost like with AB, you don’t want him to stop early, because he’s too good.

“And I think if he kept playing for India in all three formats, he would have also reached that stage of burnout. And then you’re not enjoying the game as much anymore. Whereas he is in a great place where he loves RCB. He absolutely bleeds for RCB. Obviously, he does for India as well, but the fact that they’ve won the IPL now, I’m hoping that he’s got another three or four years left in him at RCB,” said du Plessis on Cricinfo’s show ‘Cricketers on Cricketers’.

On sharing the batting with Kohli at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, du Plessis, who led RCB in two IPL seasons, said, “Virat was my favourite guy that I batted with. With Virat, there’s an electricity when you bat with him. An intensity that’s right up there. Similar to AB in that sense. The intensity needs to be at 100 per cent, not at 80.

“So, when you walk out to bat with him, you feel like, ‘Wow, I’m charged up, so pumped up for this.’ To describe it, it’s like running through a brick wall. And I remember every time I hit a boundary, I would punch his hand so hard because I’m so pumped up because you’re in it. So it’s the crowd and him together, and batting with him would be one of the highlights of my career.

“Just to bat with a great of the game is a very rare thing that not a lot of people would experience in their life. So to be able to have batted with him, even from a captaincy perspective, talk about him, so that whole three years for me would go down as such a cool period of my life,” he added.

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn recalled when he first met a teenaged Kohli at RCB in the first IPL season in 2008. “I remember first meeting him when he was only 18. He had just come off winning the Under-19 World Cup for India at the start of the IPL. So, that’s what, 18-19 years ago? He was then pulled into the RCB team.

“Back then, Virat wasn’t as well-chiselled out as he is now. So, he had slightly chubby cheeks, and he was full of enthusiasm. The IPL was incredible the first year. We were very excited, is the best way to put it. There was a lot of excitement around, on and off the field.

“In the early days, Virat Kohli was a normal t-shirt-and-shorts-with-slops kind of guy. The years have changed, man. Like, then the sponsors rolled in. But, I mean, you could tell, from a cricketing point of view, he was talented, but he needed a little bit of direction.”

--IANS

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