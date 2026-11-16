Meet Brothers share how mainstream sounds help devotional music reach a wider audience

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Music composer duo Meet Brothers have spoken about their approach to devotional music.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, they said that giving such compositions a mainstream sound can help the genre reach a wider audience. Speaking about their song ‘Ram Siya Ram,' the duo said they have composed several devotional tracks in the past, including ‘Mere Nation’ for the film ‘OMG: Oh My God!’. They explained that while the song carried a devotional essence, its musical arrangement had a mainstream appeal.

The composers said there is a section of listeners who prefer traditional bhajans and devotional music, but many others may not necessarily listen to spiritual or religious songs regularly. They believe that presenting devotional music with a mainstream sound can help connect with this wider audience.

They said, “We've composed many devotional songs before, including the song ‘Mere Nation’ for ‘OMG: Oh My God!’. It was a very devotional song, but it also had a mainstream sound. That's because I think there is a section of society that is very religious and devotional, and they like to hear bhajans the way they have always been sung.”

“But the rest of the audience may not necessarily be interested in bhajans or spiritual and religious songs. To get them to listen to a song, engage in a little chanting or bhakti, or simply enjoy the music, it's always better to create a mainstream sound that appeals to a wider audience and is more commercial in terms of attracting more listeners. This helps bring a lot of new audiences to this genre of music,” they added.

Speaking about the song, Manmeet and Harmeet Singh aka Meet Bros said, “Music has always been a way for us to connect with people through emotions, and devotional music holds a very special place because it connects us with something much deeper. With ‘Ram Siya Ram’, our intention was to create a composition that carries the purity and timelessness of the story of Ram and Siya while offering it through a musical expression that today's listeners can connect with.”

“Having Kumar Vishwas ji's words bring this vision to life made the experience even more meaningful. We hope the song touches hearts and allow listeners across generations to experience the beauty of faith, love and devotion.”

‘Ram Siya Ram’, featuring vocals by Meet Brothers and Piyush Mehroliyaa, is a devotional song dedicated to Lord Ram and Mata Sita. The song has been released by Zee Music Company on its Zee Music Devotional YouTube channel and is also available on audio streaming platforms.

--IANS

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