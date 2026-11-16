Fardeen Khan says 'it was about time' as a Kingfisher enjoys a drink from his watering hole

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actor Fardeen Khan captured a beautiful white-throated kingfisher that stopped by his garden and helped itself to a drink.

In the clip uploaded by him on Monday, the kingfisher is seen sitting on one of the trees. He suddenly flew and drank from the pool, and flew away in one swift motion.

"Well, well, well… look who flew in for a drink! A White-throated Kingfisher stopped by and helped himself to a drink from my watering hole (sic)," the 'Heeramandi' actor wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Fardeen joked that as he has been having Kingfisher for many years now, it was only fair that the bird enjoyed a drink on him.

"After drinking a lifetime of Kingfishers over the years, it was about time a Kingfisher had a drink on me. Cheeky bugger didn’t even pick up the tab!," he further wrote.

Actress Amrita Arora reacted to the post with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

Meanwhile, in another update, Fardeen recently got together with his 'Fida' co-star Kareena Kapoor during a Diwali celebration.

The director of the movie, Ken Ghosh, dropped a picture on his social media handle, calling the reunion a 'special one'.

The pic showed Kareena posing in a pastel-toned embellished outfit, accompanied by a matching headpiece and statement jewellery. Fardeen also looked handsome in a traditional black kurta.

Ken Ghosh posed alongside the two actors in the photo, which included the caption, “#fida reunion at @mamtaanand10_10 and @s1danand Diwali.”

It must also be noted that Fardeen and Kareena have also shared screen space in "Khushi (2003)" and "Dev (2004)".

Talking about Fardeen's cinematic journey, after making his Bollywood debut with 'Prem Aggan' in 1998, he went on to be a part of many significant projects including 'Jungle (2000)', 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya (2001)', 'Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega (2001)', 'Om Jai Jagadish (2002)', 'Khushi (2003)', 'Fida (2004)', 'No Entry (2005)', 'Heyy Babyy (2007)', and 'All The Best: Fun Begins (2009)'.

--IANS

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