Nepal considers allowing use of its airspace for flights to India's Bagdogra

Kathmandu, Nov 16 (IANS) Nepal is considering an Indian proposal to allow use of its eastern airspace for international flights to and from Bagdogra airport in India's West Bengal state, close to eastern Nepal and Bhutan, two officials at Nepal's Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation said ahead of Prime Minister Balendra Shah's upcoming visit to India which is likely to take place next week.

The Indian proposal comes as a counteroffer with Nepal having long sought permission to use Indian airspace for the Bhairahawa air route. Onlinekhabar, a local news portal, first reported the development in Nepal, citing a senior government official.

Two officials said on condition of anonymity that New Delhi made the proposal during bilateral discussions at a Director General-level meeting between the aviation regulators of the two countries.

A government team led by Mukesh Dangol, Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), visited New Delhi last week to discuss additional air routes that Nepal has been seeking from India for more than a decade.

"India has been ready to grant an air route via Bhairahawa, close to Gorakhpur in India, which would facilitate international flights to Gautam Buddha International Airport in Bhairahawa and Pokhara International Airport in western Nepal," said a senior ministry official. "However, the southern neighbour has also sought permission to use eastern Nepali airspace for international flights to and from Bagdogra Airport," he added.

The two officials said India had insisted that the two sides conclude an agreement as part of a package. Nepali officials said they had not expected such a counterproposal from India and had responded that they would need time to study the Indian request.

Located in the strategically important Siliguri Corridor, commonly known as the 'Chicken's Neck', Bagdogra Airport serves as a major aviation gateway to India's northeastern states. The narrow corridor, approximately 22 km wide at its narrowest point, connects the northeastern region with mainland India. The airport operates as a civil enclave within the Indian Air Force's Bagdogra Air Force Station, serving both commercial flights and defence-related logistical requirements.

India has also sought permission to use Nepali airspace near Raxaul, the official told Online Khabar. "We have told the Indian side that we would need some time to study the proposal concerning Raxaul," said a government source. "For now, it can be understood that we are open to allowing the use of our airspace for Bagdogra."

--IANS

scor/as