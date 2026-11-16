Himani Shivpuri recalls childhood trips to Mussoorie with father on his scooter: ‘Those were the days’

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Himani Shivpuri took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she recalled her childhood visits to Mussoorie with her father.

She remembered the days when he would take the family to the hill station on his scooter. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ actress shared a glimpse of her journey to Mussoorie and revealed that she had taken a different route this time to avoid the usual traffic. The journey brought back fond memories of her childhood, when travelling to the hill station was a much simpler experience.

Recalling those days, Himani wrote, “Suprabhat! On the way to Mussourie, our house, we took another route, the regular route is full of traffic! There was a time that Papa used to take us by his scooter in half an hour, or we used to trek to Mussourie… those were the days!”

Himani shared a video from her car journey to Mussoorie. While travelling, she recorded the route and gave viewers a glimpse of the roads leading to the hill station. She also spoke about taking a different route this time, as the regular road was crowded with traffic.

Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri hails from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and belongs to a Garhwali Brahmin family with ancestral roots in Bhatwadi village in the Rudraprayag district. She often expresses her love for the hills and shares glimpses of her visits to the region on social media.

Recently, Himani Shivpuri was honoured with the Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman for her contribution to the film industry. She received the prestigious state honour from Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during the Uttarakhand State Foundation Day celebrations held at Parade Ground in Dehradun.

Himani Shivpuri shared pictures of the ceremony with the caption “Suprabhat! Got a wonderful gift for Diwali! Was honoured to receive the Uttarakhand Gaurav samman from our honorable Home minister Shri Amit Shahji and our chief minister Shri Dhamiji! Im thankful to my matrubhumi for bestowing me this honour! My parents adhirwad and your love n blessings! In the words of Girda ji- Uttarakhand meri matrabhumi...”

--IANS

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