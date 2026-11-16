Haas confirm Camara to race in Las Vegas, Hirakawa back in FP1

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Haas have confirmed that Brazilian driver Rafael Camara will be racing for the team again at the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix after having made his F1 debut at his home race in Sao Paulo.

While Camara will partner Ollie Bearman for the Las Vegas GP this weekend, reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa will be back on the field as he will be participating in Free Practice 1 in place of Bearman.

This comes as Haas had earlier confirmed that Esteban Ocon will not be racing for them at any time this season after his publicised row with team boss Ayao Komatsu. He was also dropped from the 2027 line-up, with Camara named his replacement.

Ocon was dropped during the Mexico Grand Prix in early November due to his row with his Team Principal, as Hirkawa made his debut and finished a notable 10th. Camara made his debut at Interlagos in the next round as the youngster brought the car home in challenging weather conditions. He started P11 on the grid.

"I’m looking forward to getting back in the car in Las Vegas," said Camara, as quoted by F1. "Brazil was a good learning experience, and now the focus is on building on that, improving step by step and making the most of every session.

"It’s a new circuit for me, so there’s a lot to learn, but I’ll do my best to keep progressing throughout the weekend."

Meanwhile, Hirakawa makes his fourth FP1 appearance at the weekend's race in Las Vegas. He won the 2026 World Endurance Championship with Toyota Racing and would be eager to have a good outing in FP1.

Haas Team Principal Komatsu reflected on the developments. "We're looking forward to kicking off the final triple header of the 2026 season at the famous Las Vegas strip. This street course offers very unique challenges, and we've got to be at our very best to perform there.

"In Brazil, our 2027 recruit Rafa Camara made his debut under extremely challenging conditions and showed us and the world why we signed him for 2027. We're looking forward to building on that for his second race weekend with us.

"Our reserve driver, Ryo Hirakawa, also put in an impressive performance when he was drafted in on Saturday morning in Mexico. He will be back in the car for FP1 in place of Ollie Bearman, now as the 2026 WEC World Champion.

"In recent races, we showed that we can perform at a very high level when everything is working well, and we're looking to get back to performing at the level we showed on Sunday in Mexico," the Team Principal said.

--IANS

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