November 16, 2026 6:27 PM हिंदी

JEE (Main) 2027: NTA receives 7.04 lakh forms with fees with Nov 22 as deadline

JEE (Main) 2027: NTA receives 7.04 lakh forms with fees with Nov 22 as deadline

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) The National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Monday that as many as 7.04 lakh Join Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) 2027 applicants have completed the form and deposited fees for Session-1, advising others to complete the formalities before the November 22 deadline.

With seven days to go for the form submission window to close, the NTA added that 7,04,316 candidates have successfully completed fee payment so far.

In a post on social media platform X, the NTA said as many as 9,05,144 candidates have registered on the website but only 7,04,316 have completed the fee submission process.

The NTA on X added, "Hey future engineers! Are you excited for your JEE (Main) 2027 Session-1 journey? Let's complete your registration one simple step at a time: 1. Upload your documents 2.Fill in your details 3.Complete the fee payment 4.Download your confirmation page You're in great company! Over 7,04,316 friends have already finished their process. Complete yours by November 22."

Earlier this week, for JEE (Main) 2027, the NTA reminded applicants not to leave their online application halfway.

The NTA said, "Candidates are advised to log in using their own DigiLocker/JanParichay/e-Pramaan (MeriPehchaan) credentials to avoid discrepancies in identity verification and biometric data at subsequent stages of the application process."

It added that candidates are advised to do Re-KYC through DigiLocker before filling out the JEE (Main) 2027 online application form to ensure that their latest details are fetched. Candidates can click here for the process.

For aspirants abroad in mind, the NTA issued an advisory to simplify the process of Aadhaar status and nationality-related category selection by JEE (Main) 2027 applicants in the country and abroad.

In a message on X, the NTA said, "Let's simplify which category to select for JEE (Main) 2027 registration. Make sure your application reflects the exact match for your citizenship and Aadhaar status: Indian Nationals: Indian citizens, including NRIs with an Aadhaar card; Foreign Nationals: Foreign citizens and OCI cardholders; NRIs Having No Aadhaar: NRIs holding an Indian passport without Aadhaar."

--IANS

rch/khz

LATEST NEWS

SRK congratulates Jay Shah on reappointment as ICC Chairman: Your leadership in world cricket is greatly appreciated

SRK congratulates Jay Shah on reappointment as ICC Chairman: Your leadership in world cricket is greatly appreciated

India-Philippines direct flights to boost trade, people-to-people ties: Industry

India-Philippines direct flights to boost trade, people-to-people ties: Industry

Indian Army Chief arrives in Prague to strengthen defence cooperation with Czech Republic

Indian Army Chief arrives in Prague to strengthen defence cooperation with Czech Republic

Indian diaspora in Manila hails PM Modi’s Philippines visit

Indian diaspora in Manila hails PM Modi’s Philippines visit

Devajit Saikia, Rohit Sharma wish Jay Shah on reappointment as International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman. Photo credit: ICC

Devajit Saikia, Rohit Sharma wish Jay Shah on reappointment as ICC Chairman

PM Modi arrives to attend gala dinner hosted by Philippines President

PM Modi arrives to attend gala dinner hosted by Philippines President

Romelu Lukaku announces international retirement after 16 years with Belgium

Romelu Lukaku announces international retirement after 16 years with Belgium

Auqib Nabi receives Impact Player of the Series medal in India’s 3-1 ODI series win

Auqib Nabi receives Impact Player of the Series medal in India’s 3-1 ODI series win

Ektaa Kapoor announces 'The Vvaan 2’: Kahaani abhi baaki hai

Ektaa Kapoor announces 'The Vvaan 2’: Kahaani abhi baaki hai

Another Italian Senator condemns Filibeck's remarks on Indian democracy (File Photo)

Another Italian Senator condemns Filibeck's remarks on Indian democracy