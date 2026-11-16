AFI appoints Parveer Singh as chief national coach, Raj Mohan named junior athletics coach

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Experienced throwing coach Parveer Singh has been appointed chief national coach of Indian athletics, while sprint coach Raj Mohan will oversee the junior development programme in the country, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) said on Monday.

Parveer, a Dronacharya Awardee, succeeded Radhakrishnan Nair, who was at the helm for six years from 2020 to 2026. With more than three decades of coaching experience as an athletics coach with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Parveer’s vast knowledge will further boost Indian athletes.

He is best known for coaching India’s elite throwers. His wards list includes Seema Punia, Krishna Punia, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Annu Rani and others. He worked at NIS Patiala, one of India’s major training hubs for elite throwers. The centre has also trained Olympic and World champion Neeraj Chopra.

“It is a privilege to head Indian track and field," said Parveer, who was previously the deputy chief coach since 2021. “I would like to strengthen the event group coaching system to ensure each individual athlete receives the best support required to achieve peak performance at the LA Olympic Games in 2028."

“The 2027 World Athletics Championships will be a good platform to evaluate the performance of the national team ahead of the LA28," he added.

A core group of athletes will continue to get international exposure to mentally and physically prepare for LA28, the Chief National Coach added. “In the pre-Olympic season the goal will be to bridge the gap between elite and emerging athletes to increase the talent pool,” revealed the newly appointed chief coach.

Raj Mohan has been overseeing the national 400m team since 2017. The senior athletics coach is currently based at NCOE (National Centre of Excellence) in Trivandrum, Kerala. He also served as an assistant coach under Jason Dawson.

Rajmohan worked with the Indian men’s 4x400m relay team during its historic performance at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

“The main priority will be to further strengthen the grassroots development programme to ensure a good number of junior athletes graduate to the senior level in the future," said Rajmohan.

--IANS

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