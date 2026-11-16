India's shipbuilding ambitions get Korean boost with multi-billion dollar projects: Report

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) India's efforts to build a globally competitive shipbuilding industry and reduce its dependence on foreign-built vessels are drawing growing interest from South Korean shipbuilders, setting the stage for what could become one of the country's most ambitious manufacturing partnerships, according to a report.

As per the analysis of Korea JoongAng Daily, the collaboration is taking shape as India pushes to expand domestic shipbuilding capacity and climb from 12th place globally into the top five by 2047.

Meanwhile, South Korean shipbuilders are looking for overseas production bases as domestic yards operate near full capacity and face increasing competition from China, it added.

At the centre of the emerging partnership is a proposed $4 billion shipyard near Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu where HD Hyundai is working with Indian government-linked partners on plans for a large-scale manufacturing facility.

Samsung Heavy Industries has also entered the market through a technology partnership with India's Swan Defence and Heavy Industries, while Hanwha Ocean has held discussions with state-run Hindustan Shipyard.

India's Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reinforced the government's outreach during a recent visit to South Korea where he met leaders of HD Hyundai, Samsung Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean to explore investments and technology transfer opportunities.

“About 95 per cent of India's trade by volume moves by sea, the country spends close to $75 billion a year hiring foreign ships, and its own yards held 0.5 per cent of the global order book as of Sept. 1, according to the Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO),” the report said.

“Indian cabinet earmarked 697.3 billion rupees ($7.4 billion) in September 2025 to lift annual capacity to 4.5 million gross tons by 2047. State-run buyers plan to order 437 vessels worth about 2.2 trillion rupees,” it added.

However, India's challenge is not demand but execution.

Domestic shipyards currently lack the scale, productivity and technological expertise of East Asian competitors, making foreign know-how critical for the sector's development.

For Korean companies, India offers an opportunity to expand capacity with government support while diversifying manufacturing footprints beyond their home market.

Industry experts note that geopolitical considerations have also made South Korea a natural partner for India, while cooperation with China in a strategic industry such as shipbuilding remains unlikely.

Despite growing momentum, several hurdles remain, including finalising investment structures, acquiring land, training skilled workers and ensuring long-term policy support.

The detailed project report for the proposed Thoothukudi shipyard, expected next year, is likely to provide the first concrete indication of the scale, timeline and commercial viability of the flagship India-South Korea shipbuilding venture.

--IANS

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