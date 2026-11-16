EU should deny Pakistan 'GSP+' renewal over rights failures: Report

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) The European Union should withhold renewal of Pakistan's preferential trade access under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) scheme citing Islamabad's failure to implement key rights and governance reforms amid worsening human rights conditions, a new report has said.

The report from the European Times said that Pakistan has failed to make adequate progress on commitments linked to the GSP+ which grants duty-free access to the EU market in return for implementing 27 international conventions covering human rights, labour standards, environmental protection and governance.

Pakistan also spent the monitoring period on these issues, passing laws in the opposite direction of reforms. "Continuing to reward duty-free access to Pakistan would not be generosity but the abandonment of the only leverage the EU holds," the report noted.

Pakistan has been the largest beneficiary of the programme since joining it in 2014, exporting about 7.5 billion euros of eligible goods in 2024 overwhelmingly textiles and clothing, and saving an estimated 732 million euros in tariffs that year.

Citing the European Commission's latest monitoring assessment covering 2023-2025, the report said Pakistan had "regressed in a number of areas while positive change was limited" and that any progress is “of legislative and administrative nature” without consequence on the ground. It highlighted concerns over enforced disappearances, deterioration of media freedom, judicial independence and accountability mechanisms.

The European Commission highlighted that laws on blasphemy, cybercrime, defamation, counterterrorism and sedition in Pakistan be amended or repealed, and warned against what it calls the prevailing sense of impunity.

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoIED) has closed over 9,000 cases but did not find evidence of state involvement in any of them, which the report argued to be implausible.

Pakistan also informed the European Union that it was not planning to pass specific legislation criminalising enforced disappearance, in direct contradiction of recommendations from the Committee Against Torture and the Human Rights Committee.

“The EU Commission’s own reporting puts the number of people entrapped by an organised blasphemy extortion racket at more than 800, with over 300 still imprisoned in April 2026, while the National Commission for Human Rights identified at least 450 falsely charged through the same scheme,” the report noted.

The new GSP+ framework takes effect in January 2027, requiring existing beneficiaries to reapply. Pakistan’s application should not succeed in this cycle, the report argued.

—IANS

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