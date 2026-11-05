Honda HRC announces Superbike ace Jake Dixon to replace Joan Mir in Qatar

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Honda HRC have announced that their Superbike ace Jake Dixon will be replacing Joan Mir at this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix as the 2020 World champion continues his recovery.

Mir's return at the Malaysian Grand Prix was cut short due to an episode of dizziness and partial loss of vision in what has been a tough season for him due to health issues.

Honda confirmed that Dixon will partner Luca Marini in the factory team for the weekend as the British rider steps into the Premier class for the first time since he competed in two races in 2021.

"First of all, I have to say thank you to Honda HRC for this opportunity. Getting the call to come ride one of these bikes is always mega, and I am looking forward to it. I think every rider dreams of racing for the Honda factory team in MotoGP when they're a kid.

"It's been a little bit since I last raced a MotoGP bike, so we need to take the weekend steady and go step by step," Dixon said, as quoted by MotoGP.

He extended his wishes to Mir for a speedy recovery and empathised with him. "I want to wish Joan all the best and I hope to see him back on the bike soon. It hasn't been a straightforward year for me either, so I sympathise a lot with him. Let's make the most of this weekend," he added.

Dixon has been part of the World Championship paddock between 2019 and 2025, as he secured seven wins in Moto2. He raced two Grand Prix in MotoGP in 2021, coming in as a substitute for Franco Morbidelli at Petronas SRT.

He has moved to Honda's factory team in the World Superbike Championship, although his own season has been hampered by injuries; hence, he sympathised with Mir.

Mir has had to miss four races between Austria and Australia due to health issues, but made a return to Sepang and competed for the majority of the weekend. However, he suffered issues and was forced to retire early in the Sunday Grand Prix.

--IANS

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