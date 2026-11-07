November 07, 2026 3:21 PM हिंदी

Hockey India pays tribute to former chief coach Gurdial Singh Bhangu

Hockey India pays tribute to former chief coach Gurdial Singh Bhangu (Credit: Hockey India)

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Hockey India on Saturday paid tribute to former India women's chief coach Gurdial Singh Bhangu, who passed away at the age of 86.

Bhangu was the coach of India's women's team during their Commonwealth Games 2002 gold medal-winning run, one which inspired director Shimit Amin to make the Chak de India movie a few years later.

"Hockey India mourns the sad demise of the Chief Coach of the 2002 Commonwealth Games Gold Medal-winning Indian Women’s Team, Shri Gurdial Singh Bhangu, at the age of 86. His contribution to Indian hockey will always be remembered. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," Hockey India wrote on X.

Bhangu was named the head coach of the Indian women's hockey team in 1998 after India had finished 12th in the World Cup. He inspired the team to an Asian Games silver medal a few months later, only to take the team to larger heights a few years later.

India beat England in the 2002 CWG final in Manchester 3-2, with Mamta Kharab scoring a golden goal in extra time in what was a story of an against-the-odds victory.

The story inspired the Bollywood movie, although Shah Rukh Khan's Kabir Khan character is inspired by Mir Ranjan Negi, who was backlashed for India's loss to Pakistan in the 1982 Asian Games final. Negi was India's women's goalkeeping coach during the CWG 2002.

Bhangu was born in Lyallpur (now Pakistan) on October 3, 1941. He joined the National Institute of Sports, Patiala, in 1965 and worked under legendary Dhyan Chand.

He was the chief coach of the Nigerian women's team from 1972 to 1976 and helped them play their first-ever World Cup in 1976. In 1998, he was named India's women's head coach, leading them to greater heights.

Bhangu was honoured with the Dronacharya Award and was the first hockey coach to be presented with it. He moved to Surrey in Canada and passed away at 86 there.

--IANS

vm/hs

LATEST NEWS

Rahul Gandhi being used as 'foreign toolkit' to create anarchy: BJP Chief Nitin Nabin (IANS Exclusive)

Rahul Gandhi being used as 'foreign toolkit' to create anarchy: BJP chief Nitin Nabin (IANS Exclusive)

It's a wrap for Anupam Kher on 'Out of fashion', calls it a 'special one'

It's a wrap for Anupam Kher on 'Out of fashion', calls it a 'special one'

Hockey India pays tribute to former chief coach Gurdial Singh Bhangu (Credit: Hockey India)

Hockey India pays tribute to former chief coach Gurdial Singh Bhangu

Govt invites startups for WaveX pavilion at IFFI Goa 2026

Govt invites startups for WaveX pavilion at IFFI Goa 2026

Kumar Sanu says he had no idea he would share the mic with Udit Narayan for ‘Suniyo Zara’

Kumar Sanu says he had no idea he would share the mic with Udit Narayan for ‘Suniyo Zara’

Ghaziabad explosion: Delhi Police Special Cell team arrives at Vasundhara police outpost

Ghaziabad outpost blast: Delhi Police's Special Cell team reaches site; cops say investigating all angles

Karnataka E20 row: Centre rejects claims of excess ethanol blending, questions testing

Karnataka E20 row: Centre rejects claims of excess ethanol blending in petrol, questions testing

Court rejects plea for FIR against BCCI President Mithun Manhas over age fraud charge

Court rejects plea for FIR against BCCI President Mithun Manhas over age fraud charge

Aksharaa Haasan's heartfelt wish for Kamal Haasan: Not everyone has the ability to be a dad

Aksharaa Haasan's heartfelt wish for Kamal Haasan: Not everyone has the ability to be a dad

Macklemore alleges nine major arenas rejected his Palestine benefit tour over 'Free Palestine' stance (Macklemore/Instagram)

Macklemore alleges nine major arenas rejected his Palestine benefit tour over 'Free Palestine' stance