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November 02, 2026 6:27 PM हिंदी

Hema Malini calls daughter Esha Deol her 'support system' & 'pillars of strength' on her birthday

Hema Malini calls daughter Esha Deol her 'support system' & 'pillars of strength' on her birthday

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini called daughter Esha Deol, her 'support system' and 'pillars of strength' in a heartfelt birthday wish.

Hema took to her official handle on Monday and wrote, "Today is my dearest Esha’s birthday. (Red heart emoji) She is my complete support system and she and Ahana are my pillars of strength. I pray for her long and healthy life and success in whatever she undertakes to do (sic)."

The 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood said that Esha has managed herself with utmost grace, and she is extremely proud of the kind of person Esha has grown into.

"From the lovely baby I held in my arms to the graceful young lady she has evolved into, she has managed her life and her kids beautifully with a will and mind of her own. I truly admire the way she has grown and blossomed and will always support and be there for her. God bless my darling Esha and give her the courage and strength to achieve all her dreams and ambitions (Folded hands emoji)," she further penned.

Another tweet by Hema just had some adorable mother and daughter pictures, along with the text, "Me and my darling Esha (sic)."

Hema got married to Bollywood's 'He-Man' Dharmendra in 1980 after sharing screen space with him in a number of Bollywood dramas. Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and also had four children with her at the time.

Hema keeps sharing her admiration for her daughters on social media.

In a warm Daughter’s Day wish this year, Hema called Esha and Ahana her 'treasures'.

"Today is the lovely, joyous occasion of Daughter’s Day where we appreciate and thank God for giving us these treasures who have made our lives so full of bliss...My heart goes out in thankfulness to my two precious treasures who are and always have been everything to me. I am indeed blessed to have them in my life," she penned.

--IANS

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