Helen Flanagan's daughter thinks her mother will be 'arrested' after a heated row

Los Angeles, Nov 2 (IANS) Reality star Helen Flanagan has shared that one of her daughters fear her mother is "going to get arrested" after she had a heated row with a parking warden.

The 36-year-old actress, who has Matilda, 11, Delilah, 8, and son Charlie, 5, with her 37-year-old ex-fiance, former professional footballer Scott Sinclair, saw red after being slapped with a parking ticket in Manchester.

She shared a video on TikTok in which she was walking with one of her children around the city. She shared, "I have got a courtesy car, and I just parked in the car park in Manchester. I paid for my parking but because it’s a courtesy car, instead of putting an O, I put a zero. "I could see one of the traffic wardens trying to put a ticket on my car, and I said, 'No, I’ve paid for my ticket’. I am due my period so hell hath no fury if you get my wrath, wow”.

One of Helen's daughters could be heard in the background saying, "I don’t want to go back”.

The actress said, "She thinks I'm going to get arrested. I might actually. But honestly, I was just like, 'You are the most horrible man I've ever met. Karma for you’. He knew that I just put a mistake of one letter wrong but he still gave me a ticket. He got my absolute wrath, and he deserved it”.

The confrontation between the reality star and the parking warden comes a few months after she admitted feeling "overwhelmed".

Taking to Instagram after a trip to Chester Zoo, Helen, who recently moved homes, wrote, "Such a good day @chesterzoo Charlie loved it!!! I knew he would as he loves animals. Dill came too, I really feel in some pics she looks like me. They didn’t argue too much in the car, my mum did face time in the morning when they were arguing in the house”.

“Im really overwhelmed in the house there is still so much unpacking and boxes so it’s chaos and I can’t return any of my emails or phone calls with these two. Matilda had her settling in at secondary school and mum held the fort there x My mum and dad are amazing and help me so much with juggling the kids activities and whenever I need to work (sic)”, she added.

--IANS

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