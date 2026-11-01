Heartening to see development, Maoism eradication, says PM Modi on Chhattisgarh Foundation Day

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended heartfelt wishes to the people of Chhattisgarh on the occasion of the state's Foundation Day and said that it is "heartening" to see the state advance on the path of development, while eradicating Maoism.

Chhattisgarh Foundation Day, also known as Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava, is celebrated annually on November 1 to mark the state's creation. The state was formed in 2000, marking its 26th anniversary this year. It was carved out of Madhya Pradesh under the Madhya Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2000.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Heartiest greetings to all the residents of Chhattisgarh on the occasion of the state's Foundation Day! This state is renowned for its tribal culture, natural wealth, and unique folk traditions. The archaeological heritage of the state has been its special identity. In the environment enriched with the folk culture here, there is a wonderful sense of belonging that attracts everyone towards it."

"Today, it is heartening to see that while eradicating the roots of Naxalism, our state is advancing on the path of development with even greater speed. I am confident that with the participation of my talented and hardworking family members, this state will continue to make significant contributions to the prosperity of the nation," he said.

"May this special occasion bring welfare to all the residents of Chhattisgarh; that is my heartfelt wish!" the Prime Minister added.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also took to social media and extended warm greetings to the people on the occasion.

In a post on X, CM Sai said, "The maternal home of Lord Shri Ram, the sacred land of Mother Kaushalya, filled with tribal pride and a rich folk culture, Chhattisgarh has carved out a distinct identity on the nation's development map during its 26-year journey, transforming struggles into possibilities and possibilities into achievements."

He also paid homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his contributions in making the dream of a Chhattisgarh state come true.

"On this proud occasion, I fondly remember the revered 'Bharat Ratna' Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, whose visionary leadership and firm resolve turned the dream of a Chhattisgarh state into reality, giving new identity to our hopes and aspirations. Our good governance administration is continuously working towards realising the revered Atal Ji's dream of a 'Viksit or Samridh Chhattisgarh'," the Chief Minister said.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on this proud occasion of the State Foundation Day. Let us all, under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, come together to further strengthen our resolve for the 'Chhattisgarh Anjor Vision 2047'," CM Sai added.

--IANS

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