November 06, 2026 12:50 AM हिंदी

"He encouraged us greatly for 2028 LA Olympics": Para athletes say after interaction with PM

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) After meeting and interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, several of India's participants at the recently concluded Asian Para Games 2026 narrated to IANS how inspired and motivated they felt after meeting the country's Prime Minister.

Para-athlete Swati Chaudhary, Ayush Verma, Suvarna Raj, para-table tennis player Shubham Wadhwa, and archer Bhavna Chaudhary were among those who spoke with IANS after their interaction and highlighted the Prime Minister's vision and thoughts on sports.

Swati Chaudhary, who unfortunately could not have a direct conversation with the Prime Minister, said the PM's "thoughts regarding sports provide immense encouragement" to all sportspersons.

"Although I couldn't have a direct conversation, the meeting itself was wonderful. It brings immense joy to meet him and instils a deep sense of pride, which serves as great motivation for the future... The Honourable Prime Minister's Vision and thoughts regarding sports provide immense encouragement, not just for able-bodied athletes, but for para-athletes as well," she said.

Shubham Wadhwa, who excelled at the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, said, "Every athlete dreams of getting the chance to meet the Prime Minister after winning a medal, and today that dream of mine has come true. Prime Minister gave us very positive thoughts and extended immense support to us today. He encouraged us greatly for the upcoming games, including the 2028 LA Olympics. He gave us confidence that we will receive even more support, which has filled us with positivity. The Prime Minister's support has played a very significant role in the medals I have won today."

Pranav Soorma, survivor of a severe spinal injury who won a gold medal in the men's discus throw F51/52/53 event at the Asian Para Games 2026, said he was fortunate to meet PM Modi.

"When you return victorious from such a massive platform, there is always immense excitement about getting the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister of the country. Today was that fortunate day when the Honourable Prime Minister gave us his valuable time, interacted with all the athletes, and gave us so much encouragement and motivation so that we continue to work hard and make the nation proud on even larger international stages, earning the opportunity to meet him once again."

Ashok Kumar Malik, who won silver in the men’s 65kg Para powerlifting event, said it was a wonderful interaction and added that the PM told him that he was "truly very fortunate".

"It was a wonderful interaction. My event took place two days ago, and when I spoke with Sir, he told me, 'You are truly very fortunate.' Hearing those words filled me with genuine joy. He encouraged us to keep moving forward and start preparing for the LA Games. He also told me to share the churma I brought with all my fellow athletes, which brought us so much happiness," said Malik.

The sportspersons were left in awe as the PM shared his views on making India a superpower and motivated them to do well at the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

--IANS

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