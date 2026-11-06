November 06, 2026 5:35 PM हिंदी

Hasan Mahmud joins Nathan Lyon in elite list with Sylhet six-wicket haul

Hasan Mahmud joins Nathan Lyon in elite list with Sylhet six-wicket haul at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Friday. Photo credit: Bangladesh Cricket Board/X

Sylhet (Bangladesh), Nov 6 (IANS) Bangladesh fast bowler Hasan Mahmud continued his stellar Test form, taking a six-wicket haul in the second Test against West Indies at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Mahmud, who played a key role in Bangladesh's historic Test win over Australia in Darwin earlier in August, took 6-90 in the first innings of the second Test on Day 2, continuing his strong form.

This was Mahmud's fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket, and all of them have come in different countries. This makes him just the second bowler, alongside Nathan Lyon, to have taken their first five Test five-fors in five different countries.

Mahmud has taken fifers in Pakistan (5-43 vs Pakistan in Rawalpindi 2024), India (5-83 vs India in Chennai 2024), Australia (6-55 vs Australia in Darwin 2026), Abu Dhabi (5-55 vs Afghanistan 2026) and now Bangladesh (6-90 vs West Indies 2026).

Before him, only Nathan Lyon had taken his first five Test fifers in five different nations. The Aussie great took his first five fifers in Sri Lanka (5-34 vs Sri Lanka 2011), West Indies (5-68 vs West Indies 2012, India (7-94 vs India 2013), Melbourne (5-50 vs England 2013) and South Africa (5-130 vs South Africa 2014)

Mahmud has been one of the fastest-rising fast bowlers in the world. He took a hat-trick during the one-off Test against Afghanistan in October and became the first speedster from his country to take a hat-trick in the format.

He came close to another hat-trick in the second Test against the West Indies, taking back-to-back wickets and nearly getting a third, but an inside edge off Joshua Bishop's bat saved the batter and denied the bowler a hat-trick.

Mahmud cleaned centurion Amir Jangoo on 133 before nicking behind Roston Chase for a golden duck. He almost had his hat-trick when the umpire gave Bishop out LBW, but the batter reviewed it and got it overturned, as Bishop had an inside edge.

--IANS

vm/bsk/

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Hasan Mahmud joins Nathan Lyon in elite list with Sylhet six-wicket haul at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Friday. Photo credit: Bangladesh Cricket Board/X

Hasan Mahmud joins Nathan Lyon in elite list with Sylhet six-wicket haul