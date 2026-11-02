Gujarat: 61 Bangladeshi nationals held during verification drive in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Nov 2 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has detained 61 Bangladeshi nationals suspected of residing illegally in the city following a special drive conducted across several areas ahead of Diwali, officials said on Monday.

The operation, based on human intelligence and technical inputs, covered different zones of the city, with a large number of those detained found living in slum settlements and working as daily-wage labourers.

ACP (In-Charge), Crime Branch, S S Ninama said teams were formed to identify foreign nationals allegedly residing in the city without legal authorisation.

Around 100 suspicious individuals were apprehended during the operation, of whom 61 were identified as Bangladeshi nationals.

"Most of them were engaged in masonry, domestic work and other forms of daily-wage labour. Some were also involved in small-scale businesses, while a few women were found to be associated with the spa business," Ninama said.

The Crime Branch found that a large number of those detained were living in slum areas, particularly in Danilimda, Narol, Odhav and Nikol.

According to the police, the individuals had arrived in the city in different groups through various routes and subsequently taken up casual jobs.

"No specific agent involved in bringing these individuals to the city has been identified so far. They appear to have arrived in different groups and found work here," Ninama said.

The police said no forged Indian documents had been recovered from the detained individuals so far. Most were found carrying documents issued in Bangladesh.

The detained foreign nationals are being sent to the Gujarat Illegal Immigrant Centre (GIIC) for further proceedings, after which deportation procedures will be initiated.

The operation was undertaken ahead of the Diwali festivities as part of efforts to identify foreign nationals allegedly staying in the city illegally.

The Crime Branch said verification drives and legal action against such individuals would continue in the coming days.

--IANS

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