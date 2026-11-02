Glenn Maxwell announces retirement from international cricket: Report

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Australia's explosive all-rounder Glenn Maxwell announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday, bringing the curtain down on a career spanning more than a decade across all three formats.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Maxwell, who represented Australia in 286 international matches, scored 7,226 runs and claimed 136 wickets during his career. Nicknamed 'The Big Show', the 38-year-old was a key member of Australia's successful campaigns in the 2015 and 2023 ODI World Cups and the 2021 T20 World Cup.

After making his International debut in an ODI against Afghanistan in 2012, Maxwell went onto become one of the most destructive white-ball batters of his generation, known for his unorthodox stroke-play, power-hitting and how he can change the course of a game.

Maxwell is also the joint holder of most T20I centuries – five – with India's Rohit Sharma.

One of the turning points of his career was the 2023 ODI World Cup league-stage game with Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With cramps and his movement, Maxwell scored an incredible 201 not out off only 128 balls as Australia defeated Afghanistan by three wickets while chasing 292.

Before Maxwell's miraculous innings, Australia had been 91/7 and seemingly on the brink of defeat in the seventh over.

Maxwell's last Test for Australia was in 2017, with the Australia batsman having played 7 matches. He has largely been confined to limited-overs cricket since and has been significantly more successful in that format.

He had earlier declared his quit from ODI cricket after the 2025 Champions Trophy, with a parting shot of 3,990 runs in the format. His last T20I was against Oman in February this year.

Maxwell's retirement concludes an international career during which he forged a reputation as one of Australia's most potent limited-overs cricketers, with hard-hitting batting, useful off-spin, and sharp fielding.

--IANS

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