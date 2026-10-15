'Gill and I got along well and spoke about differences in our sports': F1 driver Lindblad

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Indian-origin Formula 1 driver Arvid Lindblad is highly impressed by teenage cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and had recently shared thoughts with India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, discussing the differences between their respective sports.

Lindblad, who races for Racing Bulls, met Gill at Silverstone during the ongoing 2026 Formula One season and again when he attended India's cricket match against England earlier this year. He described Gill as “really nice” and, during the discussion, highlighted how athletes can learn from one another despite competing in different sports.

Speaking in an interview with NDTV, the 19-year-old was asked whether he had the opportunity to exchange thoughts with Gill about the demands of competing at the highest level of sport. “We spoke briefly about the differences between our sports and some of the ways he manages things," Lindblad said.

“One of the cool aspects of sport is that athletes can learn from each other, but we didn't have a particularly deep conversation. It was a fairly short interaction.”

He also spoke about the emergence of teenage cricket sensation Sooryavanshi, praising the youngster's ability to perform on a major stage at such a young age. “He's obviously very impressive. It's amazing to see someone so young performing on such a big stage," Lindblad said.

Asked why young athletes across disciplines are making their mark so early, Lindblad pointed to advances in technology, coaching and preparation.

“Maybe it's the rajma or something!” he joked, before adding that improvements in technology, coaching and preparation were helping young athletes learn faster than ever.

“What Vaibhav has achieved is particularly remarkable. To make a name for yourself at that age is extremely impressive, and I wish him all the best,” he said.

--IANS

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