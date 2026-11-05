November 05, 2026 2:01 PM हिंदी

Rise and Fall S2: Gautam Gulati says he never wants to see Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s face again

Rise and Fall S2: Gautam Gulati says he never wants to see Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s face again

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actor Gautam Gulati made his displeasure with fellow Rise and Fall Season 2 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary loud and clear.

The actor said that he does not want to see her face again, either during or after the reality show. The remark came during the latest episode of the reality show, as the contestants gathered for a final celebration following the completion of the Top 6.

Gautam chose to sit separately from Priyanka and Niharika Tiwari and expressed his unwillingness to share the space with them.

Speaking to Swara Bhasker, Gautam said, “I can't sit with people who have given me trauma... mere ko inki na shakal Jeevan mein dekhni hai na iss show ke baad dekhni hai..”

His comment came amid an already tense equation between Gautam and the contestants. Earlier in the episode, the rivalry also spilled into the final challenge, with Niharika and Gautam exchanging accusations.

The final Rise challenge saw Niharika, Priyanka and Sonam Malik competing for the two remaining places in the Top 6. Karan Patel took on the role of scorekeeper as the contestants battled for a place in the Penthouse.

During the challenge, Niharika said they would not resort to cheating to get ahead, prompting Gautam to question her claim. Niharika hit back, saying, “Tum toh bolo hi mat, tum sabse bade cheater ho yahan pe.” Gautam dismissed the exchange as “Fake content”.

The challenge eventually concluded with Niharika and Priyanka securing the two remaining spots in the Top 6, while Sonam Malik’s journey came to an end.

The show now has Swara, Gautam and Karan Patel securing their places in the finale as Rulers, along with Shehzad Poonawalla joining, who had already secured a finale spot. Niharika and Priyanka joined them in the Penthouse. For the uninitiated, this season of Rise and Fall is hosted by Virendra Sehwag.

–IANS

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