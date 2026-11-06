November 06, 2026 11:16 PM हिंदी

Ganguly’s iconic 2002 NatWest final shirt to be displayed at MCA museum in Mumbai

Sourav Ganguly’s iconic 2002 NatWest Series final shirt to be displayed at MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum in Mumbai. Photo credit: IANS

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) The shirt Sourav Ganguly famously waved from the Lord’s balcony after India’s NatWest Series triumph in 2002 will go on display in Mumbai this month. The iconic shirt is part of a special exhibition of artefacts from the MCC Museum, which will be open to the public on November 14, 15 and 17.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has teamed up with the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) to bring the collection to the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum. Alongside Ganguly’s ODI shirt, the exhibits include Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI jumper, MS Dhoni’s ODI shirt, Rahul Dravid’s Test shirt and Anil Kumble’s ODI cap.

A medal from the 1982 Jubilee Test between England and India will also be on show. All the items are preserved by the MCC Museum and are linked to some of the most memorable players and moments in Indian cricket.

An MCC spokesperson said the club was pleased to share its collection with fans in Mumbai. “Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) is delighted to be collaborating with the Mumbai Cricket Association on this special display at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum.

“The MCC Museum at Lord’s has made great efforts in recent years to develop its collections to reflect the enthusiasm for cricket held by millions of fans across the globe.

“The opportunity to display some of its treasured artefacts to the knowledgeable audience of Mumbai and to help build engagement for this new museum development in one of cricket’s great centres is not to be missed,” said the MCC spokesperson.

MCA president Ajinkya Naik thanked the MCC for being a part of this collaboration. “The Mumbai Cricket Association is honoured to partner with the Marylebone Cricket Club for this special exhibition at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum.

“Cricket fans in Mumbai are deeply connected with the rich history of the game, and this display provides a unique opportunity to witness artefacts associated with some of India’s greatest cricketing legends.

“We are grateful to MCC for sharing these priceless treasures and supporting our efforts to build a world-class cricket museum that preserves and celebrates the heritage of the sport for future generations,” he said.

The exhibition is part of the MCA’s push to make the museum a major attraction for cricket lovers, with a focus on the legacy of Mumbai, Indian and world cricket. Visitors over the three days will be able to see the MCC artefacts along with the museum’s own growing collection of memorabilia.

--IANS

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