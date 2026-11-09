Gaikwad, Shaw headline Maharashtra’s squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Right-handed batters Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prithvi Shaw are the major names in the 18-member Maharashtra squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The side will play all of its group stage matches in Mohali and New Chandigarh from November 14 to 26.

Interestingly, the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has not named a captain in the squad, though IANS understands that the announcement of the side’s captain is expected to arrive in the next few days. It is to be noted that Gaikwad is currently with the Indian team for the ODI series against New Zealand, which ends on November 15 in Mount Maunganui.

Apart from Gaikwad and Shaw, other batters include Rahul Tripathi, Sahil Parakh and Siddhesh Veer and batting all-rounder Arshin Kulkarni. Left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary, who was selected in India A team for the ongoing red-ball series against New Zealand, is expected to lead the seam attack, while left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal will play a vital role in the middle overs.

The squad also includes Suraj Shinde, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Tanay Sanghvi, Kiran Chormale, Ranjit Nikam, Pradeep Dadhe, Rushikesh Sonavne, Vivek Shelar, Hitesh Walunj and Prashant Solanki.

Seam-bowling all-rounder Ghosh is in line for a return to competitive cricket after a foot fracture cut short his time with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2026. Placed in Elite Group C, Maharashtra will begin their campaign against Puducherry in Mohali on November 14, before meeting Kerala in New Chandigarh on November 16.

Maharashtra will then take on Himachal Pradesh in New Chandigarh on November 18, before facing Assam on November 20. Maharashtra will then take on Madhya Pradesh on November 22, before facing Tripura on November 24 and Andhra on November 26.

Maharashtra squad: Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshin Kulkarni, Sahil Parakh, Rahul Tripathi, Suraj Shinde, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Tanay Sanghvi, Vicky Ostwal, Kiran Chormale, Ranjit Nikam, Pradeep Dadhe, Rushikesh Sonavne, Vivek Shelar, Hitesh Walunj, Prashant Solanki, and Siddhesh Veer.

--IANS

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